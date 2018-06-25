WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during a briefing at the White House on March 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders answered a range of questions related to recently announced trade tariffs, allegations by porn star Stormy Daniels and continued resignations by members of the White House staff. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775137786 ORIG FILE ID: 928702888

Win McNamee, Getty Images

As politics divides Americans across the dinner table and at the water cooler, businesses increasingly pick sides, and it doesn't appear to hurt the bottom line. In fact, it may help.

Corporate behemoths, such as fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, and small mom-and-pops, such as the Red Hen, the Lexington, Virginia, restaurant that booted President Donald Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Friday, draw clear lines about where they stand on public policy and national issues.

Shunning someone over political beliefs or activities isn't necessarily considered discrimination, according to U.S. law. For companies looking to take a stance, the red state versus blue state divide can be an opportunity to earn some cold, hard green.

It's "reputational capital they can build with their customers," said George Washington University management professor James Bailey. "They know who buys their shoes or buys at this restaurant. What they’re doing is building loyalty with those customers."

Customers who share the same values or politics as outspoken businesses are more likely to patronize them. Even companies whose stances might be seen as out of step nationally know how the people who spend money there will react. Bailey pointed out that many Chick-fil-A restaurants are in places where residents are as opposed to gay marriage as the company is.

More: Harley-Davidson to move some motorcycle production out of USA after EU tariffs

More: With construction workers scarce, homebuilders turn to robots, software

More: Protesters confront Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen at Mexican restaurant

The list of businesses making their politics public grows longer all the time: Outdoor-apparel retailer Patagonia criticized Trump's decision to make two national parks much smaller and caught flack, as did the spice company Penzey's after the CEO accused the president of being a racist. The craft-store chain Hobby Lobby sought a religious exemption to avoid covering birth control under the Affordable Care Act, a fight that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. General Mills' depiction of an interracial family in a Cheerios commercial and Subaru's longtime embrace of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community have drawn plenty of criticism, and support, too.

It comes down to identity politics converging with identity consumerism, according to Jeffery Patterson, a University of Texas-Austin lecturer.

"This recent intense intersection of business and politics is not so recent at all. It has merely become more visible due to the speed and ubiquity of digital media in the public sphere," he said. "In the modern marketplace, what we buy says something about who we are – or how we want to present ourselves."

When it comes to investors, the bottom line is more important than politics.

"Wall Street's amoral. As long as something's performing – unless a company engages in really egregious practices, like blatant sexism or racism – they’d let it go," said George Washington University's Bailey. "You have to go really far before they take action."

He cited Starbucks as an example. The liberal-leaning politics espoused by retiring Executive Chairman Howard Schultz inspired trolling from conservative camps, but dumping its well-performing stock isn't something many are quick to do.

Companies that earn a fraction of what the coffee giant does chime in to the national debate, too.

Cox Farms in Centreville, Virginia, drew far-reaching attention for posting a sign that read, "Rise and resist," which was changed to "Resist white supremacy" and "Rise up against injustice."

“We are a nation in crisis, and we can’t be civil and calm and pretend like everything is fine, because it’s not," farm co-owner Aaron Cox-Leow said.

"We have privilege, power and a platform, and we believe it is our responsibility to use them to speak out against injustice,” Cox-Leow said. “It’s not about politics; at this point, we’re talking about humanity and morality, and we all have a responsibility to speak up about that.”

She said Sanders visited during the farm's 2017 fall festival, but the staff let her be.

"We let her family enjoy their day at our farm,” Cox-Leow said.

The spotlight shining farther southwest in Virginia on the Red Hen and its community remains bright for now as the nation watches a mini-drama in a city of about 7,100 people.

“It’s a small town. We love each other, we love our neighbors, but differing opinions can really come through," said Madeline Haywood, who works the front counter at the nearby Lexington Coffee Shop. "It’s making people who never really had a strong opinion before pick a side instead of working towards having a united community."

Contributing: Caroline Simon and Alex Connor

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com