Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, leaves following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in New York on Aug. 21, 2018.

Jason Szenes, epa-efe

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said in an interview Tuesday that his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was "lying" when he testified that the president directed him to break the law.

Speaking with the Associated Press, the president took on a number of issues, including his soured relationship with Cohen, who went from vowing to take a bullet for the commander in chief to offering help to federal authorities investigating possible obstruction of justice by the president.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal counts, including violating federal campaign finance laws. One of the violations was tied to Cohen's payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who was given $130,000 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen, while pleading guilty in federal court, said Trump directed him to make the payments, which violated federal law.

Trump told the AP Cohen's claim was "totally false." He said Cohen was merely "a PR person who did small legal work."

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, told USA TODAY his client had "two words" for the president's claims on truth versus lies: "audio and tape." He said the president should be worried.

Davis said on Twitter his client testified under oath and "took responsibility," adding the president wouldn't testify because he "can not afford to tell the truth."

Davis' comment on a tape appeared to relate to Cohen's practice of secretly recording people during business dealings and meetings, more specificly on a taped conversation between him and the president.

The tapes include a host of people, including journalists, and cover a variety of topics, including some revolved around the president's business.

Earlier this year, Cohen released one tape of a conversation between him and the president. The three-minute conversation details a few things, including how to purchase the rights to the story of a former Playboy model who alleges she had an affair with Trump.

Davis announced on Twitter last week that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He described the move as an effort to distance "himself from the values of the current" administration.

Cohen retweeted Davis' post and a link to an Axios story that first reported the news.

The switch came on the eve of Friday's deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election.

Cohen had been a registered Democrat for years until changing his registration in March 2017. "It took a great man to get me to the make the switch," Cohen said at the time on Twitter, referring to Trump.

Contributing: Associated Press

