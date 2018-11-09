"Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward."

That was Donald Trump in 2013, years before he declared Mexican immigrants "rapists" and himself a candidate for president.

And that was before Woodward wrote a book depicting a Trump White House in chaos where aides conspire to prevent the president from harming American interests.

Since then, Trump has been fairly critical of that book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," and Woodward, its author.

Although "Fear" did not land in bookstores until Tuesday, the president spent the past week assailing the book as a "fraud, a "scam, a "joke," a "fiction" and a "con on the public." He also called Woodward a "liar" and a "Dem operative."

Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2013

How times have changed since the says when Woodward was instead at odds with President Barack Obama's White House. Back then, Trump said Woodward was "great" and a "must read."

As recently as 2017, Trump thanked Woodward for saying the salacious segment of the "Steele Dossier" was "garbage" and that it should not have been released to the public.

Bob Woodward book, 'Fear': The 5 most explosive claims

More: Trump said Christie was 'stealing,' transition was 'jinxing' campaign, Woodward writes

Alas, that was before the president came to the conclusion that Woodward was working for the Dems and that he made quotes up out of whole cloth, which was about the same time that excerpts of Woodward's book began to leak.

Flashback: Woodward vs. Obama White House

Must read column by Bob Woodward explaining how Obama pushed for sequestration & promised no tax increase http://t.co/JIqUIuQE09 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2013

Thank you to Bob Woodward who said, "That is a garbage document...it never should have been presented...Trump's right to be upset (angry)... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Sean's interview with Bob Woodward on @hannityshow was very interesting--Woodward was great. http://t.co/XfqXZyBh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2012

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com