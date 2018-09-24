WASHINGTON – Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum interviewed U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, on her show, "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Two women have publicly come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of alleged past incidents of sexual misconduct since his initial confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday to defend himself against an allegation of sexual assault against him by Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Late Sunday, a second woman – Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's – came forward with claims that he exposed himself to her and shoved his penis in her face at a dorm room party in their freshman year at the Ivy League school. She said they were playing a drinking game at the time and admits there are gaps in her memory of that night.

Here are early excerpts from the prerecorded interview, as provided by Fox News.

Kavanaugh on whether he's ever sexually assaulted anyone

Kavanaugh: “The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Brett Kavanaugh, left, looks at his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh as they answer questions during a FOX News interview, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Kavanaugh on whether he was ever at the party described by one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Kavanaugh: “I was never at any such party. The other people who alleged to be present have said they do not remember any such party. A woman who was present, another woman who was present who was Dr. Ford’s lifelong friend has said she doesn’t know me and never remembers being at a party with me at any time in her life.”

Kavanaugh speaks about his integrity

Kavanaugh: “I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and I know I’m telling the truth I know my lifelong record and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people.”

Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh answer questions during a FOX News interview with Martha MacCallum, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Kavanaugh on his record as a judge, person

Kavanaugh: “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity my lifelong record. My lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere.”

Contributing: Ledgyard King

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com