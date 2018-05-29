WASHINGTON – President Trump continued to tease the re-scheduling of a meeting with Kim Jong Un, tweeting on Monday that a top North Korean official is en route to New York City for meetings on the possible summit.

“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea," Trump tweeted. "Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”

Trump did not detail what he meant by "my letter;" he could have been referring to the missive he disclosed last week calling off the Kim meeting that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Since then, Trump has said North Korea has been responsive to the point where the meeting could be re-scheduled.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump spoke of the summit in the present tense by saying that "our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!"

Kim Yong Chol, one of Kim Jong Un's top lieutenants, is apparently playing a major role in rescheduling the meeting. North Korea's former spy chief, Kim Yong Chol is now a vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party.

He is among a small group of North Korean officials who have accompanied Kim Jong Un to all four of his summits with foreign leaders in recent months – twice with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and twice with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also visited South Korea in February to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the start of Kim Jong Un’s charm offensive.





Kim Yong Chol, who is about 72, is a contentious figure outside North Korea.

Before taking up the job responsible for relations with South Korea in 2016 he was a four-star army general and a military intelligence chief who is thought to have been behind a slew of provocations, including two deadly attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans and an alleged 2014 cyberattack on Sony Pictures. Both Seoul and Washington imposed sanctions on him in recent years.

In this May 26, 2018 photo provided May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's Central Committee tasked with inter-Korean relations, wave to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, unseen, after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea.

While in the United States, South Korean media say Kim Yong Chol will likely meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, twice recently, to finalize plans for the North Korea-U.S. summit. But it’s not known what else he’ll do there. Media reports said Pompeo could make a third trip to Pyongyang after Kim’s U.S. visit.