California passed the nation's toughest online privacy law Thursday that, when it takes effect in January 2020, will change how businesses collect and sell people's personal information.

Under the new law, California consumers will have the right to:

-- know all the data collected by a business and be able to transfer it twice annually for free.

-- to opt out of having their personal information sold (but companies will then be able to charge those consumers higher fees).

-- to delete their data.

-- to tell a business it can't sell their data.

-- to know why the data is being collected.

-- to be informed of what categories of data will be collected before it's collected and to be informed of any changes to that.

-- to be told the categories of third parties with whom their data is shared and the categories of third parties from whom their data was acquired.

-- to have businesses get permission before selling any information of children under the age of 16.





