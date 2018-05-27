An Air Force carry team carries the casket with the remains of Air Force Col. Joseph Christiano during a burial service at Arlington National Cemetery in 2012.

AP/Haraz N. Ghanbari

This Memorial Day, as families and friends mark the graves of those lost in combat, there are tens of thousands of families who either have an empty grave to mark or no grave at all.

The U.S. military is trying to change that where it can, one individual at a time.

Since 2006, the remains of eight servicemen from Monroe County who had been long listed as missing in action have been recovered, identified, and returned for burial.

Those homecomings were the result of a centralized effort by the Defense Department, intensified in recent years by the formation of a single agency — the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency — to coordinate the recovery of missing personnel from past wars and conflicts.

The DPAA has case files for more than 82,000 Americans who remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. Over half of the missing are presumed lost at sea.

Charles Prichard, the DPAA's public affairs director, says that more than 800 U.S. service members have been returned since 2011.

Last year there were 40 investigation teams and 42 recovery teams working in 24 countries. Some of the remains are found at plane crash sites or other remote locations. Others were prisoners of war who had been buried in unmarked graves.

DPAA personnel work to recover remains of a World War II service member near Rimini, Italy

US Navy/Petty Officer 1st Class Vladimir, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

"Each case is unique," Prichard said. "It could take years to locate somebody, and recovery may present a whole other set of challenges. Once we get remains into the lab, science takes over, but it can still take months to years."

While there is a significant amount of fieldwork in the process, the effort starts with a well-researched database of missing American military personnel.

"We have a roster of who went out and who came back," Prichard said. "Our cases mostly begin with a records search, and then it becomes a matching game."

Search: Database of local servicemen killed during World War II

As part of the effort, the various branches of the military employ teams of genealogists to find family members who can help provide DNA samples to aid in the identification process. The hope is to collect samples as soon as possible for every missing person, regardless of how close the agency is to an identification.

"There are sometimes siblings of World War II veterans left," Prichard said, "but as people continue to age, we are often down to children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Time is not on our side."

The agency holds events across the country where family members of missing service members can come to learn about the process, speak with scientific experts and share information about their loved ones.

More than 250 people signed up for the most recent event, held in Louisville earlier this month. A larger crowd is expected for events scheduled in Washington, D.C. in June and another in Philadelphia in September.

For many families, these meetings are the first step in a process that can help bring them a sense of closure.

Finding families

US Army team clears a screen full of rock and debris as part of recovery efforts in Laos.

US Navy/MC2 Vladimir Potapenko

According to the DPAA, there are 620 native New Yorkers still unaccounted for who served during the Vietnam and Korean wars, including at least 24 from Monroe County.

Military records from World War II didn’t record a hometown for service members, but it's likely that at least 100 of the 5,793 missing New Yorkers hailed from Monroe County.

Dianne Stone says she hopes that her DNA sample may one day help to identify her uncle, Peter Brown, a Navy pilot whose plane disappeared somewhere near Guam in 1944.

"I never met him," said Stone, who was born in 1948, "but his absence has always hung over our family."

A photo of her uncle held a respected place in her grandparents home, along with some of the medals he'd been awarded.

More: Where active military and veterans can find the best deals and freebies this Memorial Day

"There's no question in my mind that he was a true hero," Stone said, "not just for the way he died but for the way he lived."

Stone said she has often thought of all that her uncle sacrificed; he enlisted shortly after high school, never marrying or having children, never returning home to live out a quiet life like so many others of his generation.

"My grandparents never got that moment of closure, to have that formal ceremony to lay him to rest," she said. "I think that haunted them until the day they died."

Even though her grandparents are gone, Stone says she feels an obligation to do whatever she can to help bring her uncle home, and she encourages others to do the same.

Local heroes return

Barbara Annechino of Irondequoit is comforted by brother Jeffrey Christiano during the 2012 service for their father, Col. Joseph Christiano, and his crewmates at Arlington National Cemetary.

AP/Haraz N. Ghanbari

Josephine Christiano of Irondequoit spent the last thirty years of her life trying to find her husband. The Air Force reported that his AC-47 gunship left a base in Vietnam on Christmas Eve 1965 and never returned. The crew sent out a "mayday" but searchers didn’t find a crash site or any signs of the six airmen who had been on board.

Mrs. Christiano was outspoken and relentless in her quest for answers, sending letters to elected officials, organizing local families, and even travelling to Thailand and Laos to conduct her own search. The uncertainty of what had happened to her husband plagued her. In a 1969 interview, she said she just wanted to know for certain whether Joseph was dead or alive.

She never got her answer and died in 1998.

More: Where active military and veterans can find the best deals and freebies this Memorial Day

Another fourteen years passed before officials announced that they had located the wreckage of Col. Joseph Christiano's plane in Laos. He and his crewmates were buried in Arlington National Ceremony with honors in 2012.

"It's a great honor and one that this crew really deserves," Christiano's daughter, Barbara Annechino, said on the occasion.

Joseph Christiano

File photo

Jeffrey Christiano was only 2 years old when his father died, and said the burial helped resolve a nagging feeling he'd carried all of his life.

"It was a great experience for me to put everything into place and to have answers," Christiano recalled. "The funeral itself was surreal. It was an amazing day."

The remains of 1st Lt. Robert Mains, a Monroe High grad whose plane was shot down over Germany in 1945, were returned last November. His daughter, now living on Long Island, told a New York City television station that she was grateful her father had come home.

"It's so far-fetched," said Barbara O'Brien, who was born hours before her father was deployed in 1944. "There are (tens of thousands) missing in action from all the different wars, and I feel so blessed that I am one of the people that has (had) theirs returned to them."

The remains of another local serviceman long listed as MIA in Vietnam were returned to his hometown of Hilton in 2011.

More: What is open and closed on Memorial Day?

Vietnam veteran Sgt David Lemcke

File photo

Sgt. David Lemcke and four other soldiers were in a munitions bunker in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam, when a fire broke out. Two of the servicemen escaped, but Lemcke and two others were presumed dead. After searching the site of the accident for a month, the Army found no remains that could be associated with Lemke. His family was notified in March 1968 that he was missing.

More: 900 soldiers place 243k flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Years later, one of Lemcke's fellow soldiers came forward to say he believed he remembered where the bunker was located. American and Vietnamese teams began searching in 1993, but early investigations were unable to excavate the bunker site due to a large quantity of unexploded ordinances scattered throughout the area.

Once the explosives were cleared, a team began the excavation process and in 2011 found human remains, along with Lemcke's metal identification tags and prescription eyeglasses. He was identified through circumstantial evidence and dental records.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Hilton when Lemcke's remains were returned, and more than 150 motorcycle-riding Patriot Guards escorted his hearse from the airport to the funeral home.

A military honor guard carries the remains of Vietnam veteran Sgt David Lemcke during his 2011 funeral.

Annette Lein

"I was amazed at the number of people that were there," said his sister, Lise Lemcke-Smith, sharing her memories of that 2011 day earlier this month. "It seemed to touch so many people beyond the family. I am in awe of the community and the support they gave for my brother."

Lemcke-Smith and her sister gave DNA samples and attended the family meetings for years, holding out hope that their brother would eventually be found.

"I don't think you do those kinds of things unless you think it's going to make a difference," she said.

Members of the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard Chapter 20 stand at attention at the funeral for Vietnam veteran Sgt David Lemcke.

Annette Lein

She urges others who have missing servicemen in their family to make a similar effort.

Family members of missing service members can donate DNA through the casualty office for the appropriate military branch. The agency reports that they have DNA or other reference materials for about 90 percent of missing service members from Korea, and a little more than 80 percent from Vietnam. These collection efforts are ongoing.

"It's a Catch-22," Prichard said. "We don't want to raise the hope too far that we are close to an identification, but we need something to compare to remains we might find in two years or 20 years from now

Prichard, who works at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., says that working with family members is tremendously rewarding. Each time a DPAA case is resolved and the service member is buried at Arlington, he or someone from his office attends.

More: Born together, serving separately: Quadruplets each sign up for military service

"Every one of them is emotional," he said. "When they play 'Taps' you can't help but choke up."

He says the experience is different from going to a funeral for a family member who has just died, where there is a sense of grief and sadness for the personal loss.

"There's an overwhelming sense of relief at these funerals," Prichard said. "The families know that their loved one is backed home, the mystery has been solved, and they can be at peace."

We remember the fallen on Memorial Day "These are some of our Marines buried here," said U.S. Marine Sergeant Major Darrell Carver of the 6th Marine Regiment as he walks among the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle on Memorial Day at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on May 27, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. Nearly 100 years before U.S. soldiers, including Marines from the 6th Regiment, repelled repeated assaults from a German advance at Belleau Wood only 60 miles from Paris. The U.S. suffered approximately 10,000 casualties in the month-long battle, including nearly 2,000 dead. Today the Battle of Belleau Wood is central to the lore of U.S. Marines. 01 / 20 "These are some of our Marines buried here," said U.S. Marine Sergeant Major Darrell Carver of the 6th Marine Regiment as he walks among the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle on Memorial Day at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on May 27, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. Nearly 100 years before U.S. soldiers, including Marines from the 6th Regiment, repelled repeated assaults from a German advance at Belleau Wood only 60 miles from Paris. The U.S. suffered approximately 10,000 casualties in the month-long battle, including nearly 2,000 dead. Today the Battle of Belleau Wood is central to the lore of U.S. Marines. 01 / 20

Follow Sean Lahman on Twitter @SeanLahman

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com