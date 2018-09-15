Upgrade you're new apartment with today's deals.

Ecovacs / Vremi

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Yay, it's the weekend! That means you sleep in, lay in bed all day, and binge watch your favorite show. While you're lounging, you might as well do a little shopping while you're at it. Every day you can find great deals and price drops on Amazon—as long as you're willing to search for them. This morning, I spent some time researching and digging into previous prices, to assure you're actually getting a good deal. Right now, there are some of the best prices on things like our favorite drill and smart plugs that will help you upgrade your home for fall.

1. A robot vacuum with free accessories

This deal doesn't suck.

Ecovacs

Vacuuming sucks (pun intended). It's so annoying to vacuum your floor just to know you'll have to do the same thing tomorrow. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to clean up day in and day out, so you don't have to. After testing the Ecovacs Deebot N79, we found that it had above average pickup and rarely gets stuck, but it did take a bit of time to clean. Right now, you can get the upgraded Ecovacs Deebot N79S, which has Alexa connectivity and slightly enhanced cleaning, for $30 off if you click the little coupon box below the price tag.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Bonus: You can also get also get the accessory kit for FREE ($34.99 value) after adding the Ecovacs Deebot N79S to your cart with the code "F2TJY5KQ." The kit comes with additional filters and brushes that you'll have to replace over time anyway, so you might as well get them now with the purchase of a new robot vacuum.

2. A bright flashlight at a great price

Be prepared for any emergency.

Anker

Flashlights are essential in the case of an emergency. You never know when the power is going to go out or you find yourself searching for your dog late at night. To really get your money's worth out of a small flashlight, your going to want one that's superiorly bright and this flashlight from Anker fits the bill. It's the upgraded version of our favorite affordable flashlight, the LC40 ($19.99 on Amazon), and has all the same features we love, like a tough, waterproof exterior, bight lights, and a rechargeable battery. But the LC90 is also zoomable and has 900 lumens, which is more than double the brightness.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.49 (Save $5.50)

3. A set of kitchen knives for a new home

A knife set for your basic cooking needs.

Vremi

Things tend to get lost in the move—like a few decorations, your favorite shirt, and for whatever reason a complete knife set. If you're not looking to spend too much, this colorful, stainless steel set from Vremi is one of the best knife sets we've tested under $100 and will help make your kitchen feel a little more together. They come with hard plastic covers that are ideal for storage and right now, you can get them at their lowest price. They're not the sharpest knives out there, but they make a great set for a basic kitchen.

Get the Vremi 5 Piece Colorful Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $2)

4. Our favorite smart plugs for smarter gadgets

Make your home a little smarter.

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Smart plugs are the easiest (and cheapest!) way to upgrade the electronics and appliances you already own. Simply rig them up in a few seconds and control them anywhere from your smartphone. These ones from iDevices are the best smart plugs we've ever tested because it has in-depth energy monitoring and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Right now, you can get one for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the iDevices Switch for $23.99 (Save $5.96)

5. The best drill kit for fall projects

Become a DIY expert with our favorite drill.

Reviewed / Dan Roth

Whether you're thinking about starting a fall project or just need to tighten a loose screw, you're going to need a solid drill. This kit from Makita features the best cordless drill we've ever tested because it has a comfortable grip, is lightweight, a compact profile to fit into tight spots, and it has major power. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Makita FD07R1 Cordless Driver / Drill Kit for $139.99 (Save $18)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com