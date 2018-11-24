— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals have gone anywhere. Deals have extended well into the weekend, and we have found the best deals for you right now, making this weekend a prime time to save you both money and hours spent wandering around the mall.
The only thing better than having a robot clean up your house for you? Having the experts at Reviewed find the best deals on robot vacuums for you. Embrace the clean up style of the future with the best deals on robot vacuums this weekend.
The Best Black Friday 2018 Robot Vacuum Deals
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 on Amazon (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Target too.
- Eufy RoboVac 11+ Robot Vacuum—$138.99 (Save $30): This older model of the beloved RoboVac 11 series is the lowest price we've ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199 on Amazon (Save $30): This affordable smart robot vacuum originally cost $300, but typically sells for $230. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba. It's on sale at Target for the same price too.
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
Other great deals for clean homes
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.69 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Bosch SHXM78W55N Dishwasher—$939.10 at Appliances Connection (Save 10%): Our best-tested dishwashers are the Bosch 800 series, and this model is our perfect 10. This price is the best we’ve seen, and you'll save 15% if you go for the bundle. We love this dishwasher's near-silent operation and top-notch cleaning performance.
- Danby DDW621WDB Countertop Dishwasher—$199.99 (Save $30): A great countertop dishwasher for folks who live in homes or apartment without dishwashers.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 on eBay (Save $90): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 on eBay (Save $335): Yes you read that right. This is 66% off right now! It's also $175 on Amazon if you want Prime shipping.
- Frigidaire FFEF3054TS 30-In. Electric Range—$478 at Home Depot (Save $301): Big savings on this popular electric range will bring you five elements on the smooth cooktop, a 3000W Quick Boil, and a self-cleaning oven that will deal with burned-on nastiness in a mere two hours. And if you’re short on cabinet space for pots and pans, you’ll appreciate the storage drawer.
- Kenmore 22352 Top Load Washer—$499.99 on Amazon (Save $145)
- Kenmore 41302 Front Load Washer with Steam—$799 at Amazon (Save $500): Owners give this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, so it's a good bet for you, too. It provides steam cleaning for better stain removal, has a spacious 4.5 cu-ft. tub, and if your laundry room is near your living space, you'll appreciate the fact that this washer runs quietly.
- LG LDF5545ST Front Control Dishwasher at Home Depot for $548 (Save $151)
- LG WM8100HVA Front Load Washer—$995 at AJ Madison (Save $500)
- LG Styler—$1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $901): This is the first time this incredible WiFi-enabled clothing care system has even gone on sale, and it's practically 50% off! It's available for the same price from Best Buy and Lowe's too, and if you have a Costco membership, you can get it for $100 less.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances: In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards. (Note: Lowe's website has been up and down all day due to technical issues)
- Samsung DV45K6200EW—$648 at Home Depot (Save $461): The Samsung dryers we’ve tested tend to perform well across the board, so we expect you'll like this one. These dryers are generous with steam, and once you bring it home, you might even be able to put away your iron. JC Penney is offering this dryer for the same price, so you can buy it from your preferred retailer.
- Samsung NX58H5600SS 30-In. Gas Range—$598 at Home Depot (Save $501): With five gas burners, a bridge burner for griddles, a convection oven, and a warming drawer to take the pressure off the cook, this is an impressive gas range at a very good price. By the way, Lowe's is offering the same deal.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$998 at Home Depot (Save $776): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price, if you prefer.
- Whirlpool WDF330PAHW Dishwasher—$299 at Lowe’s (Save $80): This basic dishwasher is at a really great price point right now, and it’s one of Reviewed's top under-$500 dishwasher picks. At under $300 now through 11/29, it's practically a steal, but don't forget, you have to add it to your cart to see this price. (Note: The Lowe's website has been buggy here and there, so try again later if it's not working.)
- Whirlpool WRT318FZDB Top Freezer Refrigerator—$498 at Home Depot (Save $181): This budget top freezer model is even better when it's on sale.
- Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ $1,593 at Appliances Connection plus $100 mail-in rebate (Save $239.10)
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
