When you're stuck inside on the weekend thanks to pouring rain or you just don't want to leave your bed, you might as well pass the time with some online shopping. The weekend is arguably the best time to shop. You have more free time and the deals are arguably better. This weekend we found some great deals on things that will significantly improve your home and a few cooking gadgets just in time for holiday cooking.

1. A Yeti cooler that's portable

Take this cooler on your next camping trip.

Yeti

With its reputable brand name, Yeti is known for their quality, yet expensive coolers. But right now, you can get the Yeti Hopper Two for $100 off for today only. This cooler was built to carry food and beverages on long trips for a lot of people, which makes it perfect for the beach or a camping trip. It can hold up to 36 cans of beer (!) or 40 pounds of ice. It also claims to be both leakproof and waterproof to withstand the elements of your trip.

Get the Yeti Hopper Two Portable Cooler for $244.99 (Save $100)

2. A robot vacuum to do your dirty work

Cleaner floors without lifting a finger.

Ecovacs

Vacuuming sucks (pun intended). Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep your floors nice and tidy in between deeper cleanings. After testing the Ecovacs Deebot 601, we found that it had good cleaning power and we also liked that it had smart capabilities, so you can start cleaning remotely from your phone. Right now, you can get it for $70 off with the exclusive code "8ASIILSL."

Get the Ecovacs Deebot 601 for $189.98 (Save $70) with the code "8ASIILSL"

3. Single-serving cast iron pans for dessert

The perfect size for appetizers and dessert.

Lodge

If you spend time on Pinterest, watch a lot of cooking shows, or want to mimic your favorite restaurant's signature skillet dish, there's never been a better time to get some individually-sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there. It lasts a lifetime, comes preseasoned, and is always very affordable. Right now, you can get these adorable mini skillets for just $4, which is $2 less than usual. They're only 3.75 inches in diameter, making them ideal for serving appetizers or desserts at your next dinner party.

Get the Lodge 3.75-inch Cast Iron Mini Skillet for $3.97 (Save $2)

4. A spiralizer for the best vegetable noodles

Spiralize your way into a healthier holiday.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

As the weather gets colder and the holidays start packing on, we're gravitating towards sugary goods and comfort foods. To help get more vegetables in your diet in between feasts, you should invest in a spiralizer. These fun cooking gadgets transform vegetables into "noodles," so you can still enjoy lighter versions of your favorite meals like shrimp lo mein and sweet potato noodles with goat cheese.

The Paderno is the best countertop spiralizer we've ever tested and right now, it's at one of it's lowest prices—just in time for the holidays. We loved this model because it quickly shreds through vegetables and comes with four interchangeable blades, giving you endless veggie noodle options.

Get the Paderno 4-Blade Spiralizer Pro for $29.95 (Save $5)

5. A fat separator for the best gravy

Make the easiest gravy this Thanksgiving.

Reviewed / Lindsey D. Mattison

It may only be October, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner. While you busy juggling multiple dishes, you don't want to leave your gravy is the dust and to make sure it isn’t slick with fat, you're going to want to use a fat separator. This one from OXO Good Grips is the best fat separator we've ever tested because its bottom-draining design makes it nearly impossible to pass a lot of fatty-liquid through their valves and it has a strainer at the top pour. Right now, you can get it at it's lowest price and we think it's a great choice for making gravy all year round.

Get the OXO Good Grips Good Gravy Fat Separator for $23.50 (Save $2.50)

