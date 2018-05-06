Party Fowl features Nashville Hot Chicken and more Nashville’s Party Fowl has a country store aesthetic on the edge of downtown and the Gulch neighborhood. 01 / 23 Nashville’s Party Fowl has a country store aesthetic on the edge of downtown and the Gulch neighborhood. 01 / 23

The scene: The story goes that Nashville Hot Chicken was born at a Nashville eatery called Prince’s when the owner’s flirtatious uncle angered his girlfriend to the point at which she retaliated by spiking his fried chicken with fiery additives. The plan backfired when the uncle enjoyed the ultra-spicy poultry so much that he decided to add it to the menu. It took off locally and Nashville Hot Chicken became a much beloved specialty that for many years was limited pretty much to Music City. However, it was recently discovered by hipsters and traveling foodies, and like barbecue, Detroit-style pizza or poutine, became an “it” dish in places like Brooklyn, even going nationwide when a not very authentic version was added to the menu at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Nashville remains the best place to try the signature dish, and Great American Bites has visited the genre's classic spots, including Prince’s, Bolton’s and 400 Degrees Spicy, all of which are basically take out operations with limited and focused menus. What sets Party Fowl apart is that it is a full-service sit-down restaurant with a broader menu, waitstaff and a much needed full bar to quench the heat — or at least try. This, and its great location straddling downtown and the red-hot Gulch neighborhood, makes it a great spot for visitors to try the fiery dish. The diverse menu has plenty of other delicious things to try, so while the dish doesn’t normally lend itself to group outings with those who don’t love heat, this is a great place for mixed palates. There is a second Party Fowl location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., about 35 miles southeast of Nashville, and a third opening soon in Donelson, a suburb.

Party Fowl occupies a standalone building designed to look like a country store, featuring a front porch bedecked with rough wooden tables and whiskey barrels, in the same general vein as the Cracker Barrel and Rudy’s Texas Bar-B-Q chains. Inside, the modern roadhouse feel continues with concrete floors, walls covered in wooden freight palates, and heavy wood tables and chairs. There are large glass garage-style doors in front to take advantage of Nashville’s often great weather. The restaurant is large and goes back with multiple dining rooms, and features a large central bar area with numerous flat screen TVs and a sports bar feel, while a second smaller bar in the back is more hip and urban. Wherever you choose to sit, the place has a vibrant buzz about it.

Reason to visit: Hot fried chicken, chicken and dumpling soup, Rancher’s Pie, Fowl Balls.

The food: The thing that sets Nashville Hot Chicken apart is that it is not just fried chicken covered in hot sauce, it is first marinated in a hot sauce — each establishment has its own “secret recipe” — then the breading is spiced. The result is heat that goes all the way through the chicken, not just a surface burn like you get with Buffalo wings, though the exterior is much spicier than the interior. Hot fried chicken is almost always served in three or four heat levels, and it is always hot, so even the mild is too spicy for some. It starts with an evil reddish tint, and as you crank up the heat, turns darker reddish-brown, like a brick, while the hottest levels often have visible hot paste on the outside.

It is hard to convince visitors that they should dial their expectations down a heat level, but few first timers should attempt the hottest. The second time I visit Party Fowl, several journalists and bloggers who have never tried Nashville Hot Chicken anyplace before insist on going for the Nashville Hot, the third of four levels on Party Fowl’s scale (Mild, Medium, Nashville Hot, Poultrygeist), then can’t eat it. The mild is spicy, the medium is hot, the Nashville Hot is spicy to the point where one bite changes your sense of taste and you can’t go back, and the Poultrygeist is only for experienced Hot Chicken devotees or masochists. I like spicy food, and my choice is the medium, which is hot enough where your brow is sweating and mouth is close to aflame by the time you finish — that’s as deep as I’ll go. Those who are totally averse to spicy food often can’t do a hot chicken place at all, and Party Fowl offers a traditional Southern fried chicken with no spice at all, a nice alternative.

The hot chicken is great, but what I like best about Party Fowl is the variety of other offerings here. Piggy Chips are homemade potato chips fried in bacon grease and served with a dip of less common mayonnaise-based North Alabama-style white barbecue sauce, a really interesting flavor combo. My favorite starter is the Fowl Balls, a Southern twist on Sicilian arancini, breaded and fried balls of New Orleans-style dirty rice served with the same white barbecue dipping sauce, a totally unique and satisfying starter. If you just can’t get enough chicken, the Lacquered Lollipops are very tasty, mini-drumsticks prepped lollipop style and glazed with a special sauce made from Tennessee whiskey.

There is a broad array of soups and salads, including a unique Nashville Hot Cobb that lets you pick any of the four heats for the chopped chicken in it along with romaine, tomato, cucumber, bacon, blue cheese, smoked hard-boiled eggs, avocado and a choice of dressing. I love the chicken and dumpling soup, with very flavorful smoked (not fried or hot) chicken and fresh buttermilk dumplings in rich, homemade tasting broth with celery, carrots and onions. This is a dish that is often bland, but here it is fresh and bursting with flavor.

Usually at a place like this I suggest skipping the other entrees and focusing on the main event, hot chicken, but here there are a lot of worthy alternatives and hot chicken is not for everyone. The Nashville Hot catfish po’ boy sandwich is an interesting twist, and the fried fish can be had at any of the heat levels or simply Southern fried. The Rancher’s Pie is a very hearty and delicious casserole, a Southern take on Shephard’s Pie, featuring smoked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots and corn, all topped with melted cheddar cheese and served over a hoe cake, a sort of pancake made of cornmeal. This is delicious, loaded with lots of juicy dark meat chicken, and I’d go back just for it.

There is an array of mostly Southern side dishes including fries, mac and cheese, collard greens, cole slaw and more, and if you are all about the hot chicken, in addition to the classic presentation, a half chicken at your chosen spice level with Texas toast, pickles and cole slaw. The signature poultry is available in the form of tenders, nachos, tacos, poutine and several sandwiches, including a po’ boy, and chicken and cheddar on a brioche bun. There is an entire menu page of hot chicken concoctions, the most bizarre of which is the B&B — a boneless hot chicken breast topped with bourbon glazed beignets. These fried doughnut-style balls of dough are also offered as dessert, along with fried fudge hand pies and a classic Southern offering great for chilling the heat in your mouth, creamy banana pudding.

Party Fowl combines the famed local specialty with a full array of Southern classics and Southern-inspired wildly creative new dishes, in a fun atmosphere with an extensive bar and cocktail program that includes 20-plus local craft beers on draught and specialty “adult milkshakes” that are really good for balancing the heat of the chicken. Hot chicken purists will still likely steer you to a more traditional, old-school spot, but for trying the dish alongside a breadth of other local dishes in a fun, full-service atmosphere, it is hard to beat Party Fowl.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: Hot chicken is a pilgrimage dish when visiting Nashville, and this is a fine choice.

Rating: Yum-Plus! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $-$$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 719 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN, 615-624-8255; 127 Southeast Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN, 615-617-3909; partyfowl.com

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an e-mail at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

