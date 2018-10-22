636767482297139068-11-2-bf-hero.jpg
On Friday, Nov. 2, You can find amazing Black Friday deals on top products like the classic KitchenAid stand mixer.
KitchenAid / Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite deals right now

  1. AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
  2. GoPro HERO5 Waterproof Digital Camera—$219 on Amazon (Save $80) : This tiny camera can record 4K video and take 12MP photos, and it's down to its lowest price ever. We love that it's so small you can always bring it with you. Plus it's waterproof, so you can literally take it anywhere.
  3. Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
  4. KitchenAid 6-Qt. Professional Stand Mixer—$209.99 on Amazon (Save $70.34) : This iconic mixer is the best we've ever tested, a must-have for anyone who bakes, and back down to its lowest price. What's not to love?
  5. Samsung Q8FN QLED 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$1,399.99 on Massdrop (Save $100) : QLED TVs are all the rage because they're a little bit fancier than the coveted OLED, and right now one of the best QLED TVs is at its lowest price ever on Massdrop.

TVs and Other Tech

636767495418973127-Samsung-Q8-QLED-TV.jpg
We're already seeing amazing Black Friday sales on 4K TVs.
Reviewed

Kitchen and Cooking

636766590591198612-staub-cocotte-oven.jpg
Luxury cookware makes a great gift for the holidays.
Staub

Laundry and Cleaning

636766585381045755-dyson-v7.jpg
The V7 is amazing for cleaning up the house, the car, and everything else that gets dirty.
Dyson

Home and Outdoor

636766592020766388-Gillette-Mach-3-Turbo-Best-Disposable-Blades-TBRN.jpg
Get the best disposable razors for the best price ever.
Reviewed

Lifestyle

636767501964155948-HarryJoshHero.jpg
Anyone who dries their hair would love our favorite hair dryer, and your wallet will love the discount.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Smart Home

636766605479710354-august-smart-lock.jpg
Make sure your door is always locked with a smart lock you can control from your phone.
August

Parenting

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at  Reviewed  have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on  Facebook Twitter  and  Instagram.

Real advice from real experts. Sign up for our newsletter

 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com