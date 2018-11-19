—Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you’re like me, you’ve been holding off on buying a PlayStation 4 until the Black Friday floodgates open and an ocean of deals on Sony’s console surround us. Whether you’re picking one up for yourself or a loved one, there’s arguably never been a better time to spring for a PS4 than Black Friday 2018.

To help prepare for the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of all the best online and in-store Black Friday PS4 deals from the biggest retailers.

More: The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

Keep in mind that these deals go into effect at different times depending on the retailer, so plan accordingly!

The best Black Friday 2018 PS4 deals on Amazon

Ah, Amazon–the store that never closes. The truth is, we’re not entirely sure when some of Amazon’s biggest Black Friday deals are going live this year. We do, however, have an inkling of what you can probably expect when it comes to PlayStation 4 deals. We recommend you ask Amazon to send you updates if you're looking to get your PlayStation from Amazon.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Spider-Man bundle - $199.99 (save $100): For around $200, this bundle will get you a PlayStation 4 with a 1-terabyte hard drive, a wireless DualShock 4 controller, and a physical copy of Spider-Man. Again, we're not sure exactly when this deal goes live, but we'll keep this article up to speed as the week progresses. For now, head over to Amazon's listing for the Spider-Man PS4 bundle and request updates from Amazon if you're interested.

The best Black Friday 2018 PS4 deals at GameStop

GameStop's Black Friday spend-a-palooza kicks off on Sunday, November 18.

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Spider-Man bundle - $199.99 (save $100): This deal includes a 1TB PlayStation 4, a wireless controller, and Spider-Man, a video game in which a man who is also kind of a spider fights crime and has an all-around good time. This deal goes live this Sunday, November 18. We'll update this article with a link to the online listing when it's available.

The best Black Friday 2018 PS4 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy’s top-shelf PlayStation deal this year will be available online and in stores beginning this Sunday, so be sure to set your watch soon.

The best Black Friday 2018 PS4 deals at Target

Best Buy’s best Black Friday PS4 deal is an in-store exclusive that’ll hit shelves next week after Turkey Day.

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Spider-Man bundle - $199.99 (save $100): It’s the same deal as what you can find at Best Buy: a PlayStation 4 with 1TB of storage, a wireless controller, and a copy of Spider-Man, the new game that spiders everywhere are talking about.This deal is only available as an in-store offer from Friday, November 23, to Sunday, November 25 (while supplies last).

The best Black Friday 2018 PS4 deals at Walmart

The crown jewel of Walmart’s PlayStation offerings this Black Friday is a bundle that you can buy online this weekend or in stores after Thanksgiving.

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Spider-Man bundle - $199 (save $100): Yup, you guessed it—a PlayStation 4 1TB console, a wireless controller, and a copy of a game about that wisecrackin' web-slinger we all know and love. This deal is available online beginning Sunday, November 18 and in Target stores between Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November (while supplies last).

As you can see, when it comes to PlayStation, Black Friday 2018 is all about Spider-Men. Curiously enough, at the time of publication, there were no announced deals on Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro—the more premium of the new PlayStation console variants. If anything should change on that front we'll update this article.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewedhave all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com