— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday may officially be over, but the deals sure aren't. With Cyber Monday on the horizon and plenty of TVs left to sell, retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon haven't slowed down at all.
At Reviewed, we've been hunting for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all month—not to mention testing TVs all year long—so we know the good deals from the bad. These are the best TV and home theater deals you can get right now.
The best TV and home theater deals available now:
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,196.99 on Amazon (Save $300): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): Though obviously not a TV, this is the best streaming device we've tested, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Even if you have a smart TV, a dedicated Roku is a great investment.
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170) This 6-series TCL is probably the best all-around 4K TV you can get for under $700. This TV is a steal at its usual selling price, and this knocks it down just a bit further.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
Other deals that we think you should check out:
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Samsung Q9FN 75-In. QLED Smart 4K TV—$3,499.99 at Massdrop (Save $2,500): If you want to most advanced TV on the block, QLED is the way to go and the Samsung Q9 series is the best of the best. It's got a huge price tag, but for a 75-inch screen at nearly half off, it may be worth it.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 32-In. Roku 720p TV—$129.99 at Amazon (Save $70) Though this Roku TV is only 720p HD and not 1080p or 4K, it doesn't matter much at this size. For just over $100 you get Roku built-in and a good 32-inch display, matching this TV's previous all-time low price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony Z9F Dolby Atmos Soundbar—$698 at Amazon (Save $119) This Sony soundbar offers high-quality Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound and is wall-mountable. It's at its lowest price ever. You can upgrade to add two wireless satellite speakers for just under $1,000—also the lowest price ever.
- Bose Solo 5 Soundbar—$199 at Amazon (Save $50) This Bose soundbar has a 4-star rating overall and this is the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Battlefield V—$229 at Walmart (Save $70): Battlefield V has a complex, captivating story and super fun online MMO games too. It's a must if you like FPSs.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
- Anker Nebula Mars Lite—$239.99 on Amazon with the code "BFNEBULA" (Save $60): Anker's tiny portable projectors seem like a novelty, but they're actually amazing. You can literally watch TV anywhere. This one has a lower-quality picture than its bigger brother, but it costs more than half as much with this Black Friday coupon.
Check out all the best Black Friday deals here.
Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.