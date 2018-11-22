— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Amazon has had a pretty incredible deal selection for this year, something reflected in our roundup of the best Black Friday deals you can get. But not all of Amazon's deals have been amazing. Here are the best and worst things we've found from today's massive sale.



The best Black Friday deals you can still get at Amazon:

The worst Black Friday deals we've found on Amazon:

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The above are definitely the best of the best and worst that we've found, but there are plenty of other Amazon deals we recommend. Here's what you should check out (prices subject to change):

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com