As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend draws to a close, President Donald Trump took a moment Sunday on his Twitter feed to humbly thank someone he believes is owed a debt of gratitude: himself.

Specifically, the president thanked himself for the current low oil prices, although it was unclear what presidential policy he believed responsible for the cheap fuel costs.

"So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T)," he tweeted. "Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!"

According to the International Energy Agency, oil supplies are already ample and production from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. is at record levels, which is driving prices down further.

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

On top of that, Iran has had higher-than-expected petroleum output because the Trump administration' extended waivers to Iran on oil exports despite reimposing sanctions on the country as the U.S. backs out of an Obama-era deal on its nuclear program.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Gas prices plummet amid 'bewildering' decline for oil as Thanksgiving travel approaches

More: Stocks finish lower on Black Friday, pulled down by oil production concerns

And experts say the U.S. is pressuring Saudi Arabia to keep up production. Last week, Trump announced that he did not intend to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, despite U.S. intelligence reports linking his death to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump's decision not to take action against the Saudi monarchy could give him leverage in the effort to keep up the country's oil production. On Wednesday, the president thanked Saudi Arabia for low oil prices in a tweet that came a day after the White House announced that it would not punish "the largest oil producing nation in the world" for a single journalist's murder.

More: President Trump thanks Saudis for lower oil prices, a day after he defended kingdom over Khashoggi murder

Later Wednesday, Trump said he "just can't win with the Fake News Media" and lamented that the media was not focused on the gas prices he "pushed so hard" for.

Many Trump critics pounced on his "thank you President T" tweet Sunday, mocking the president for taking credit for lower gas prices and his choice of nicknames.

-Gas prices are 35 cents/gal higher than Nov. ‘16

-Dropping oil prices and down- for-the-year stock market have economists warning of recession

-if you are going to call yourself President T, you have to wear chains and a mohawk https://t.co/PDhOA1JMXk — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) November 25, 2018

National average is $2.561

Average 1 year ago was $2.509



Prices have actually risen! (thank you, President T). https://t.co/LRlbsDSpKb — david nussbaum (@theNuzzy) November 25, 2018

Mr. T > President T — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 25, 2018

This is the only "President T" pic.twitter.com/XErfxt00ef — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 25, 2018

Trump giving himself the friendly nickname “President T” makes me deeply uncomfortable. Like he’s trying to cast himself in the role of the good dad all of the neighborhood kids love in a 1950’s TV show. https://t.co/ioprYxY2Wq — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 25, 2018

President T? More like President Tee, because all he does is golf. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 25, 2018

Let's definitely NOT start calling Trump, President LOW-T. He wouldn't like it. So let's not do it! — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) November 25, 2018

Contributing: Nathan Bomey and Janna Herron, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com