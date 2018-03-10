AP THAILAND BEACH CLOSURE I THA
Tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay in Thailand on May 31, 2018. The popular tourist destination in the Andaman Sea will close to tourists for four months to give its coral reefs and sea life a chance to recover from an onslaught that began nearly two decades ago.
Sakchai Lalit, AP

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand said they have decided to indefinitely extend the closure of a beautiful bay made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" until it recovers from years of environment damage caused by too many tourists.

They had announced in March that tourists would be barred from Maya Bay from June 1 to Sept. 30.

An official announcement published Monday in the Royal Gazette said the bay, part of a national park, will now be closed "from Oct. 1, 2018, onwards until the marine natural resources return to their normal condition."

The announcement said an assessment by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation found that after having been closed to tourists for four months, Maya Bay still had not recovered.

Maya Bay, part of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, had remained open year round to cater to tourist demand since a Hollywood crew set foot there in 1999 to film the dark backpacker tale that starred DiCaprio. Many Thai marine national parks are shut annually for four months.

The beach at Maya Bay had received an average of 200 boats and 4,000 visitors each day. Recent surveys by a team led by marine biologists found a large part of the coral reefs in the area is gone and sea life has virtually disappeared.

10 affordable U.S. beach hotels for a summer getaway
Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa, South Carolina: Golf enthusiasts, families with kids, and beach-loving pals all commingle at this property on the southeastern side of Hilton Head Island. Given that it’s a short drive from major shopping malls and several great championship golf courses – plus offers direct access to a beautiful white-sand beach – guests can choose just how active or lazy they want to be while on vacation. And a spa, fitness center, several dining options, an outdoor pool with beach views, and a comprehensive kids’ program only further that claim.
Costa d’Este Beach Resort, Vero Beach: With a beachfront address and star status (the property is owned by singer Gloria Estefan and her husband), you might think that this resort comes with a high price tag, but you’d be wrong. Affordable and modern, this breezy Vero Beach hotel is the perfect spot to savor the season.
On top of access to a beautiful beach, the property puts a full-service spa, an attractive outdoor pool, a stylish restaurant serving locally sourced fare, and elegant rooms (some of which have ocean views) all within guests’ reach. If you don’t take our word for it, the door hangers encapsulate the experience best – they read: “Too Fabulous to Be Disturbed.”
Beachfront Manor Hotel, Oregon: Choosing to travel with your sweetheart is simple, but finding a hotel that’s both romantic and affordable can be tough. Enter: the budget-friendly Beachfront Manor Hotel, a serene hillside property overlooking the sandy shores of Oregon’s Pacific Coast.
In addition to the ocean views and quiet beach atmosphere, rose petals and chocolates on the beds add a touch of romance to the rooms and suites, most of which also come with fireplaces and balconies. Some units have hot tubs on the decks to heat things up even more.
The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort, St. Simons Island  Originally built as a dance club in 1935, this Georgia hotel has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. These days, it largely caters to vacationing couples and families, with several pools (including one with an adjacent hot tub), on-site tennis courts, a spa, restaurant and white-sand beach with umbrellas, chairs and water-sports equipment for rent.
Even more to do and see, including a cluster of restaurants and shops, awaits approximately 2 miles away, and St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum is a mile down the beach.
Dunes Village Resort, Myrtle Beach: Sneak in one last summer trip before school starts and head to Dunes Villages Resort, a family-friendly property on a wide stretch of beach. Amenities – like several water slides, a pirate ship-themed playground, lazy river, indoor and outdoor pools and lots of games – are kid-approved. Meanwhile, adults will appreciate the on-site spa, several restaurants and full or partial ocean views from the rooms.
Sandpeddler Inn & Suites, North Carolina: Travelers looking for a budget beach getaway with no bells and whistles will find just that at the Sandpeddler Inn & Suites. Located across the street from the ocean and Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, this small, simple hotel maximizes its position. For example, each of the rooms is an individually owned one-bedroom condo with a kitchen (or kitchenette) and balcony or terrace with ocean views. There’s also a small outdoor pool, and free continental breakfast, but don’t expect many other amenities. The overall atmosphere is relaxed, attracting mainly couples and families in search of a low-key, laid-back vacation.
Sea Crest Inn, Cape May: The Jersey Shore has a reputation of being a rowdy, party-oriented destination filled with scantily-clad, spray-tanned crowds. And while parts certainly fit that mold, there’s more to the coastal region. Take, for example, the Sea Crest Inn, located on the quiet end of Cape May. Owned and operated by a local couple, this affordable, no-frills hotel has clean rooms, comfy beds and friendly staff. Though there’s not a laundry list of amenities offered – features include a heated pool, whirlpool and picnic area with a barbecue grill – most travelers are here for the beach, which conveniently sits across the street. Guests here are mostly couples and adults (though children are welcome), adding to the overall peaceful vibe.
Sonesta Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Located directly across the street from Fort Lauderdale Beach, this 240-room hotel prioritizes fun in the sun. The property buzzes with activity, as travelers – couples, families and even pre- and post-cruise crowds – funnel in and out throughout the day on the way to the beach, pool and elegant on-site restaurant. Speaking of which, the hotel’s outdoor pool is lovely, with palm trees towering above, but it’s on the small side, as is the spa and fitness center. But the ocean views – especially from the rooms – are the star here.
South Beach Biloxi Hotel & Suites, Mississippi: The only Biloxi hotel that sits directly on a sandy beach, this all-suites property brings a dose of Miami to Mississippi. Its South Beach-inspired decor – including a blue and white exterior and pretty mosaic tiling – stands out, and its spacious suites with small kitchens and living areas make it a perfect pick for guests looking to stay a while. If you’d rather not get sandy, but still want to work on your tan, spend the day lounging by the small outdoor pool. For a little more action, visitors can hit up the nearby casinos or cafe and bar serving unpretentious fare, like pizza and nachos.
Suites at Congress Ocean Drive, Miami: Situated smack in the middle of Ocean Drive, and across the street from a world-famous beach, this affordable property occupies a prime piece of South Beach real estate. In addition to a beachfront location (beach chairs and umbrellas are included in the resort fee), the Congress has fun clubs at its doorstep – thumping beats and all – that draw lots of party-minded travelers. But its modern, massive suites provide a calm refuge from the area’s bumping joints. The heated rooftop pool with beautiful panoramic views of the ocean is another low-key spot to unwind after a night of carousing.
