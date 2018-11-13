Mountain Lakes runaway Thomas Kolding

Photo: Courtesy of Morris County Prosecutor's Office

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J. — Family and friends of a runaway New Jersey teen are breathing a sigh of relief after the 15-year-old was found safe, exactly two weeks after he left his parents a note and left home with $1,000.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and Mountain Lakes police provided no details on where Thomas Kolding was found, and the circumstances leading to his discovery were not released. Ten days ago he had been seen in Philadelphia.

Late Tuesday, Thomas' parents updated their Facebook page on which they had been communicating the progress of the search with a message that Thomas was found in Philadelphia and needed at least a night in the hospital because "he's been through a lot over these last two weeks." The teen left home Oct. 30.

Nicolai Kolding also thanked everyone who helped in the search and said "in time there may be more to share."

Agencies credited with helping in the search are New Jersey State Police and police forces from NJ Transit, Amtrak, Camden, Philadelphia, the Delaware Port Authority and Miami Township, Ohio.

A few hours before Thomas was found Tuesday, his father posted a video on YouTube telling his son that he loved him and that he would be sincerely listened to if he came home.

"We all miss you, every day, every second of every day," Kolding said on the video. "I don't want you out there feeling like you're being hunted down. That's one of my biggest fears, that you're a fugitive and maybe you're watching this all along and still want to keep going. ... I'm sorry."

Friends started a GoFundMe site to help parents Nicolai and Aleksandra Kolding with flyer printing, search and travel costs. As of Tuesday before midnight, the site had reached more than $17,000 of a $20,000 donation goal.

If Thomas is found or excess money remains, the site says the proceeds will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Thomas was captured on surveillance camera images at the Walter Rand train station in Camden, New Jersey, around 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and within an hour at the corner of Fifth and Race streets in Philadelphia. The family received unconfirmed reports of his being seen in Ohio.

On Facebook, Nicolai Kolding wrote that he went Friday to Camden to try to make sense of his son's route.

"I'm retracing his steps now to try to find out more and see things through his eyes," Nicolai Kolding wrote.

The father's latest post said the family spent time Monday celebrating the birthday of Thomas' youngest brother and had been meeting virtually nonstop with detectives, including those from Mountain Lakes and the Morris County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office.

"It was clearly not the same without Thomas, but we also all needed to smile and even laugh a little together," Nicolai Kolding wrote.

"Today was spent trying to catch up on research, calls and messages that built up, plus Aleks and I had a long and productive meeting in our home with detectives reviewing facts and theories," the post states.

"Although there is no new evidence which can be released, we know authorities are working incredibly hard, following-up on leads and feel something is bound to break soon. I'm focused in my mind on a few specific cities that feel like there is something worth digging more into and hope to call on family and friends (including those I haven't met here) to join soon," the father wrote.

The Mountain Lakes High School freshman and soccer player left notes for his parents and a friend the night of Oct. 30 before riding his bicycle to a train station. Police and family say he boarded a train for Newark, New Jersey, then continued to Penn Station in New York City before heading toward Philadelphia.

In an interview, Nicolai Kolding said that an argument over grades and "not living up to his potential" may have led to the disappearance of the honors student. The youth left with about $1,000 in savings and a large, blue Adidas backpack but left behind his cellphone and other electronic devices so he couldn't be tracked.

