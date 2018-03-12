National Geographic has been known for publishing breathtaking photos for 130 years. Now it has put together 200 of its most spectacular images in a collection chosen by the organization's editors.

The photos depict an array of marvels ranging from a shark feeding frenzy in the depths of the ocean to the blue blaze of burning sulfur to lava during a volcano eruption. The collection, available for sale, is called Spectacle: Rare and Astonishing Photographs.

“The photography in these pages wasn’t easy to achieve," award-winning National Geographic staff photographer Mark Thiessen wrote in a foreword. "Each shot took planning, commitment, dogged determination and sometimes dumb luck … and a little bit of magic.”

What a Spectacle: Photos in this National Geographic book are amazing National Geographic has been known for publishing breathtaking photos for 130 years. Now it has put together 200 spectacular images in a collection chosen by the organization's editors. This photo of a walrus flicking his huge tusks is just one of the many in the book. A high-speed strobe freezes the moment when a water balloon pops, leaving the water in the shape of the balloon. Robin Holcomb collects lava samples for the Volcano Observatory in Mauna Ulu, Hawaii. The Black Mesa Hotshots from Arizona work on the Jolly Mountain fire near Cle Elum, WA. conducting burnout operations at night. Hotshots fight fire with fire because water is scarce in the forest. This is the interior of a building in the abandoned diamond mining ghost town of Kolmanskop slowly being consumed by the sands of the Namib Desert. Burning man attendees view and climb on a steel sculpture titled Lord Snort. Ice on an Alaskan lake captures methane that has bubbled from the bottom mud. A Rothschild giraffe reaches for a treat offered by a girl. Snottites in the toxic sulfur cave Cueva de Villa Luz (Cave of the Lighted House), in Tabasco, Mexico get their energy from sulfur instead of sunlight. Ed Sanford drives through flames that jumped the road and fireline during the the Jocko Lakes fire. This was a reproduction of an experiment conducted by post-doctoral researcher Victor Ortega Jimenez to observe how hummingbirds shake themselves dry. Photographed in the Dudley lab at the University of California, Berkeley. Rivers forming tree-like figures on the desert of Baja California, Mexico. This is the cover of the book with photos that depict an array of marvels ranging from a shark feeding frenzy in the depths of the ocean to the blue blaze of burning sulfur to lava during a volcano eruption. The collection, available for sale, is called Spectacle: Rare and Astonishing Photographs.

The collection provides viewers close-up views of a desert sandstorm, blue ice cave and roaring wildfire. There are images of fascinating cultures, intricate gardens and great migrations. Some odd-ball photos include a 20-foot steel boar from the Burning Man festival and a cruise ship converted into a Hong Kong shopping mall.

Thiessen is known for taking spectacular shots of his own. In 1996, he began a project of documenting wildfires every summer and became a certified firefighter so he could be on the front lines photographing the destructive blazes.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com