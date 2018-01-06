The two factories that make Ford's huge-selling F-150 pickup have been shut down since last week, after a fire at a supplier's factory led to a parts shortage. Ford expects production to resume on Friday, May 18.

Encouraged by a strong job market and vibrant housing sector, shoppers showed last month that they are shrugging off increasing interest rates and buying new vehicles at a steady clip.

U.S. new-vehicle sales appear to have risen in May as the auto industry gets a better-than-expected start to the year, based on reports from automakers Friday.

Edmunds.com analysts projected a May sales increase of 3.5% compared with a year earlier. Cox Automotive predicted a 3.1% increase. Barclays projected a 3.6% uptick.

“May sales will benefit from an extra sales day and Memorial Day sales," wrote Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit. "May appears set for a year-over-year gain in volume, which will be welcome with declines over the past three months."

It was a mixed bag for the major automakers. Among the traditional Detroit automakers, Ford and Fiat Chrysler were up 0.7% and 11%, respectively. General Motors no longer reports monthly sales.

Among Japanese automakers, Toyota fell 1.3%, Honda rose 3.1% and Nissan declined 5.5%.

This year has been "much better than people anticipated" so far, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson wrote to clients.

Sales remain strong, albeit below 2016's record rate of 17.55 million vehicles. And automakers are profiting from an industry-wide shift from not-too-profitable passenger cars to more lucrative SUVs, crossovers and pickups.

Here's how the major automakers fared in May.

Ford

During a difficult month for Ford, when a Michigan-based supplier plant's explosion temporarily cratered F-series pickup sales, the automaker still managed an unexpected sales increase.

Ford sold 242,824 vehicles for the month. The F-series "didn't miss a beat," Ford sales chief Mark LaNeve said in a statement. The model's sales totaled 84,639, up 11.3%, marking its best May in 18 years.

But Ford's passenger car sales continued to struggle, falling 13.3%. The automaker recently announced it would discontinue sales of the Fusion, Fiesta and Taurus cars.

Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler sales totaled 214,294 in May. The Jeep brand led the way with a 28.8% sales increase to 97,287.

That included a 62.5% boom in sales of the surging Jeep Cherokee. But the Chrysler and Fiat brands were down 18.1% and 46%, respectively.

Toyota

The Japanese automaker's namesake Toyota brand was down 1.5% and its Lexus luxury brand was down 0.1%. The company's passenger cars slumped 11%, while sales of SUVs, crossovers and pickups increased 5.7%

Honda

Honda sold 153,069 vehicles in the U.S. in May. That included a 4.3% increase for the namesake Honda brand and an 8% decline for the luxury Acura brand.

Overall, passenger car sales fell 2.7% while the rest of the lineup rose 9.2%. The Accord sedan continued its sales slump despite critical acclaim as Honda remains cautious about discounting the car. Accord fell 15.9% to 28,212.

But the Pilot SUV's momentum continued, rising 36.1% to 13,573.

Nissan

The Japanese automaker sold 131,832 vehicles in May in the U.S.

Nissan brand sales fell 3.8% and Infiniti brand sales declined 7.1%.

The popular Nissan Rogue crossover regained momentum after a down month in April. Rogue sales totaled 38,413, up 18.1%, and accounted for 29.1% of the company's sales.

Hyundai-Kia

Actual results: Hyundai sold 66,056 vehicles for the month, up 10.1%. That included the struggling Genesis brand, which fell 38.6% to 1,076. Hyundai is getting a much-needed boost from the new Kona crossover, which sold 5,079 units for the month.

Hyundai sister brand Kia sold 59,462 vehicles, up 1.6%.

Volkswagen Group

The redesigned Tiguan crossover was easily the brand's best seller with sales of 8,579, accounting for more than 27% of VW sales.

Sales of the Audi luxury brand increased 0.6%.

Subaru

Subaru sold 60,146 vehicles for its best May ever. The Japanese automotive brand has been on a hot streak, using savvy marketing and design to appeal to American consumers. Subaru sales haven't fallen for a full year in a decade.

