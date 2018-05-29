WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block an Arkansas law targeting medication abortions, which threatens to leave the state with only one abortion clinic.

Without comment or objections from the liberal justices, the court turned away Planned Parenthood's initial challenge to the law. A federal trial court judge had blocked it as an undue burden on women seeking abortions, but an appeals court said opponents first needed to estimate how many women would be affected.

The high court ruled in 2016 that a Texas law imposing strict limits on abortion clinics was unconstitutional because it imposed undue hardships on women seeking abortions. The challenge to the Arkansas law was based on that precedent.

But for now, the justices ruled that the law can stand, pending another challenge to be based on more specific findings. The ban on medication abortions is expected to close two of the state's three abortion clinics.

