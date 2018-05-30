A federal judge told adult film star Stormy Daniels' attorney Wednesday that he must stop his "publicity tour" if he wishes to have a formal role in the FBI's case against President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Daniels' attorney then withdrew his application to be included in the proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood told Michael Avenatti that although he is free to speak now, he would have to end his attacks on Cohen if he became part of the case.

"That means that you would have to stop doing some things you have been doing. If you participate here, you would not be able to declare your opinion as to Mr. Cohen’s guilt, which you did; you would not be able to give publicity to documents that are not public. It would change your conduct," Wood said.

"I don’t want you to have some existence in a limbo, where you are free to denigrate Mr. Cohen and I believe potentially deprive him of a fair trial by tainting a jury pool."

After the court hearing, Avenatti withdrew his request to join the case.

During the hearing, Cohen attorney Stephen Ryan criticized Avenatti for his frequent appearances on cable news shows. By Ryan's count, Avenatti made at least 170 TV appearances and Ryan said he attacked Cohen in most of them.

"I have never seen an attorney conduct himself in the manner that Mr. Avenatti has," Ryan told Wood.

Ryan also said Avenatti had improperly acquired and released certain bank records related to Cohen’s business dealings.

Wood gave lawyers from Trump and Cohen until June 15 to identify which of the 3.7 million files seized from Cohen by the FBI in April they believe are protected by attorney-client privilege.

"I don’t know if we can make that," Ryan told Wood, who stuck to the deadline despite the objections from Cohen's team.

Daniels, who was not at the hearing, was paid $130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 election to keep silent about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

After the hearing, Avenatti told reporters he believes Ryan confirmed the existence of audio recordings relating to Daniels.

"As a result of our efforts, there was a shocking admission that was made in court today, namely, that just like the Nixon tapes, we now have what I will refer to as the Trump tapes," Avenatti said.

He called for the "release of all those audio recordings to the American people and to Congress so that they can be heard by all." Then, he added, "people can make their own determination as to their importance as it relates to the president, what he knew and when he knew it, and what he did as it relates to conspiring with Michael Cohen to commit one or more potential crimes."

