After weeks of carnage that marked the worst fourth-quarter start for stocks in 10 years, the market mounted a rebound Monday, raising a key question: Is the rally just a short-term bounce or does it signal the end of a sharp drop on Wall Street?

The long-awaited rally materialized after sellers sliced nearly 2,000 points off the Dow Jones industrial average over the prior 10 days. But professional investors – still skittish after the recent rout pushed the broad market down more than 10 percent and into official "correction" territory – aren't ready to raise the all-clear flag just yet.

The mood among investors remains cautious despite a more than 350-point, 1.5 percent, advance Monday for the blue-chip Dow average. Stocks got a lift from a strong start to the holiday selling season, with online Cyber Monday sales seen jumping more than 18 percent vs. last year to $7.8 billion, building on strong results on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. Amazon shares rose more than 5 percent and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF climbed nearly 2 percent.

Still, ongoing investor skepticism shouldn't be too surprising, given that eight of the Dow's 15 biggest daily point gains in history have come in bear markets, or market stretches where the broad market was down more than 20 percent from their highs.

"Bounce or bottom?" is how Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at New York-based Wall Street research firm CFRA, sums up investors' trepidation about the future direction of stock prices.

At the moment, the answer is unclear. Still, the question is fueling a lively debate. Market skeptics, citing severe damage to popular and once-high flying tech stocks, the fallout from the trade fight between the U.S. and China, and the drag on growth and corporate profits due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, warn that the rebound might not last.

epa07098477 Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 16 October 2018. The Dow Jones industrials gained almost 550 points in response to corporate earning reports. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE ORG XMIT: JLX14

JUSTIN LANE, EPA-EFE

"The bar remains high for a durable move," says Chris Verrone, a partner and head of the technical analysis team at Strategas Research Partners.

Last week, roughly 45 percent of the companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index were in a bear market, according to Bloomberg data. And after drops of that magnitude, rebound rallies are often met with selling by investors looking to limit their losses, get back to even or lock in any profits they may still have.

This type of selling pressure acts like a ceiling on prices. That's why Verrone warns that the S&P 500, for example, which closed 1.6 percent higher at 2,673 Monday after sinking to 2,633 last week, could find it tough to climb back above 2,750 or 2,800, or shy of its Sept. 20 record close of 2930.75.

Reasons for hope

The market has been beaten up so badly that valuations have fallen to a low enough level to potentially lure buyers back in, an analysis by CFRA's Stovall found. The S&P's price-to-earnings ratio, or PE, for the coming 12 months has fallen from 19.3 in late January to 15.6 now. The current PE is close to the 15.3 multiple that marked the bottom of the past five stock pullbacks in the current bull market.

So if the S&P 500 fell back to that recent average valuation, it would amount to an additional drop of about 1.5 percent from Friday's close, Stovall's data show. On a more sober note, however, Stovall adds that if the market's valuation falls back to the average of 13.7 times earnings in the past 10 stumbles, it could see a further decline of roughly 12 percent.

In another potential positive sign, shares of automakers and homebuilders, which had been severely punished by investors, have done better than other parts of the stock market in recent days, according to Verrone. "It's likely an early sign," he says, "that some downtrends are exhausted among the stocks that got hit first" in the current correction.

Most bear markets coincide with a recession, as well. But money management firm Glenmede places just a 35% chance of a recession in the next year.

Some investors say that stocks could also get a lift if Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell backs off his aggressive interest rate increase stance, or if Wall Street analysts turn out to be far too pessimistic about the slowdown in corporate earnings.

Markets also would likely move higher if President Donald Trump's summit with China's President Xi Jinping on trade at the G20 meeting this weekend indicates any thaw in the contentious standstill on tariffs, market pros say.

"All eyes with be on the G20 meeting for any signs of a possible resolution with the trade fracas with China," John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, told clients in a report.

