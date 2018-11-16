ATLANTA – Democrat Stacey Abrams, trailing Republican Brian Kemp in the race for Georgia governor, is considering a longshot legal challenge that could allow a judge to decide whether to force a second round of voting as state officials prepare to certify the election as early as Friday.

Abrams' legal team says it is considering the challenge among several other legal options that could be filed once the results are certified.

Kemp is poised to be declared governor after a bitterly fought race marked by claims of voter suppression and a host of lawsuits filed by Abrams already.

The longshot challenge, first reported by the Associated Press, is a provision of Georgia election law that allows losing candidates to challenge results based on “misconduct, fraud or irregularities … sufficient to change or place in doubt the results.”

Abrams would need to prove that enough irregularities occurred to raise the possibility that at least 18,000 eligible voters had their ballots rejected or were not allowed to vote.

Abrams' campaign said it would hope for a court decision in time for a second vote to occur on Dec. 4, the official runoff date.

Officials have not yet certified last week's vote, but the count shows Kemp leading by what his campaign has described as an insurmountable margin.

Kemp has declared himself the winner, resigned as Georgia's secretary of state and named a transition team.

Kemp's campaign on Friday called the latest possible challenge "sad and desperate," and said Kemp earned a "clear and convincing victory on Election Day."

"Elections in America aren’t decided in the courtroom," Kemp campaign spokesman Cody Hall said. "They’re decided fair and square by the people, at the ballot box. Georgia voters made their decision on November 6. It’s time for Stacey Abrams to concede so we can keep Georgia moving in the right direction."

Unofficial results show Kemp leading Abrams by nearly 55,000 votes. Abrams' camp is hoping through legal challenges to earn enough votes to force a runoff or recount.

The campaign's wins in court have led to hundreds of rejected ballots being counted, but not enough to force a runoff or recount.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ordered election officials to provide reports explaining why each voter was required to cast a provisional ballot, and to establish a hotline or website where voters could determine whether their provisional ballot was counted.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled that the state could not certify the election until absentee ballots rejected for missing or incorrect birth dates were counted.

Abrams' longshot strategy relies on a statute that’s never been used in such a high-stakes contest. Top Abrams advisers outlined her prospective case to the AP, but stressed that the candidate had not finalized a decision.

Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Abrams’ campaign chairwoman, is overseeing a team of almost three dozen lawyers who in the coming days will draft the petition, along with affidavits from voters and would-be voters who say they were disenfranchised.

Abrams would then decide whether to go to court under a provision of Georgia election law that allows losing candidates to challenge results based on “misconduct, fraud or irregularities … sufficient to change or place in doubt the results.”

The legal team is “considering all options,” Lawrence-Hardy told the AP, including federal court remedies. But the state challenge is the most drastic. Some Democratic legal observers note that statutes set a high bar for the court to intervene.

Lawrence-Hardy said Abrams will weigh legal considerations alongside her belief that many of her backers – particularly minority and poorer voters who don’t regularly go to the polls – heeded her call to participate and ran into barriers.

“These stories to me are such that they have to be addressed,” said Lawrence-Hardy, who was among the army of lawyers who worked on the Bush v. Gore presidential election dispute in 2000.

“It’s just a much bigger responsibility," she said. "I feel like our mandate has blossomed. … Maybe this is our moment.”

Kemp has maintained that any uncounted ballots won’t change the outcome. His campaign has called Abrams’ legal maneuvers so far a “disgrace to democracy” and an attempt to “count illegal votes.”

Abrams, a rising star in the Democratic party, faces a tough decision. The Yale-trained lawyer and former state lawmaker became a national political celebrity with her bid to become the nation's first black woman governor. Her strategy of running as an unapologetic liberal who attracts new voters to the polls resonated in a rapidly changing state.

Yet she must also consider her own political future, and the consequences of a protracted legal fight she might not win.

All of that is playing out against the backdrop of Kemp’s unabashed embrace of President Donald Trump’s nationalism.

Since Election Day, Abrams campaign workers have transitioned from get-out-the-vote efforts to helping voters determine whether their ballots were counted and documenting reported problems. The idea is to assemble a body of evidence to support the claim that the problems could account for Kemp’s 18,000-vote margin above the runoff trigger.

Affidavits from poll workers reviewed by the AP describe long lines that discouraged people from voting, poll workers failing to offer provisional ballots to people who didn’t show up on the rolls or were at the wrong polling place and election equipment that froze and had to be rebooted.

Cathy Cox, a Democrat who served as Georgia's secretary of state from 1999 through 2007, said state law puts a heavy burden on candidates who ask a court to intervene.

“I would say with pretty great confidence there has probably never been an election … without some irregularity, where some poll worker did not make some mistake,” Cox, now the dean of Mercer University’s law school, told the AP. The key, she said, is proving someone erred to the point that it could change the outcome.

Lawrence-Hardy agreed the law requires a quantitative analysis. She said Abrams’ team doesn’t have a list of 18,000 disenfranchised voters. The evidence, she said, would consist of hundreds, if not thousands of such examples, along with data analysis of projected lost votes based on other problems, such as a lack of paper ballots at precincts where voting machines broke down and voters left long lines.

Cox said courts must attempt to apply a nonpartisan standard of “doubt” to the election. “Would a reasonable person have a reason to doubt this election? Not would a hard-core partisan Democrat doubt a partisan Republican opponent."

Abrams and voting rights activists have argued for months that Kemp mismanaged the elections system as secretary of state. Abrams often called Kemp “an architect of suppression.”

Under Georgia law, Abrams could file a challenge against Kemp or his successor as the secretary of state. The challenge must be filed within five days of certification in a trial court of the county where the chosen defendant resides.

The defendant would have between five and 10 days to respond, and the presiding judge would set a hearing within 20 days after that deadline, a calendar that could push a dispute well beyond what would have been a Dec. 4 runoff.

If the judge determined the election was so defective that it cast doubt on the results, the judge could declare the election invalid and call a new vote among the same candidates.

Cox called that “the real extreme remedy.”

A more “surgical” course, she said, would be to affirm irregularities, but order only that certified results be reopened and recertified once those problems are remedied. The judge could then declare a winner, or order a runoff if the results are close enough.

The judge could also declare a winner after hearing the evidence. But Cox said that’s unlikely because the case will probably hinge on uncounted votes, and there’s no way to know before a count which candidate won those votes.

Once the judge ruled, the loser would have 10 days to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

"Since the beginning, our campaign has been dedicated to lifting up the voices of every community," said Lauren Wroh-Gargo, Abrams' campaign manager. "We have heard from countless Georgians about massive irregularities wrought by a Secretary of State who ran his own election in order to crown himself governor.

We have been transparent that we have looked into multiple legal strategies in order to count every vote in our state – and that work continues as we decide our next steps."

On Friday, all 159 counties were showing complete election results on the state's website.

Secretary of State Robyn A. Crittenden said election officials were working to make sure all counties complied with judicial orders, even if that meant recertifying their counts.

The state has until Tuesday to certify the election.

Contributing: The Associated Press

