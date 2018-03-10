Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes
01 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
02 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
03 / 43
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
04 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
05 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
06 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
07 / 43
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
08 / 43
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Spirit's previous silver and gray livery is seen in the background.
09 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
10 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
11 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
12 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
13 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
14 / 43
A worker makes some last-minute touches to Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at a maintenance facility in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
15 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
16 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
17 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
18 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
19 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
20 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
21 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
22 / 43
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
23 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
24 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
25 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
26 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
27 / 43
The bright-yellow nose of Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
28 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
29 / 43
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
30 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
31 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
32 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
33 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
34 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
35 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
36 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
37 / 43
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
38 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
39 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
40 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
41 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
42 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
43 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.

Spirit Airlines is joining other carriers in tightening its policies on emotional support animals.

The discount airline's new rules, which go into effect Oct. 15, require passengers to provide at least 48 hours notice they are bringing an emotional support animal or psychiatric service animal on a flight and requires more documentation. 

Travelers will now have to submit three forms, compared with one form currently. The forms: certification from a licensed mental health professional treating the passenger for a mental health related disability; certification from a licensed veterinarian; and a liability form that states, among other things, that the passenger takes full responsibility for "the safety, well-being and conduct of this animal, including the animal’s interactions
with other animals and/or individuals.''

Until now, Spirit has only required passengers bringing an emotional service animal on board to provide a letter from a licensed mental health professional to an airport agent on the day of travel.

The new policy, posted on Spirit's website, says passengers who simply show up at the airport with their documents as they have in the past risk not being able to board the flight.

"If these forms are not submitted at least 48 hours prior to your flight, while we will do our best to review and approve them, we cannot guarantee travel with your animal,'' the airline says.

Airlines have been tightening the rules on emotional support animals this year due to a surge in the number of animals being brought on planes (some to avoid pet fees, critics allege) and the lack of federal regulation.

Delta Air Lines was the first major airline to revise its policy when it announced new rules in January. The airline started the trend of requiring 48 hours advance notice and more documentation about the necessity of the animal.

United Airlines changed its rules in February, followed by American Airlines in May. Southwest Airlines changed its policy in September.

MORE: Readers sound off on emotional support animals 

A look at United Airlines' Boeing 747 over the years
01 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 in an undated handout photo.
02 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 flies over San Francisco in this photo from the 1980s.
03 / 37
United Airlines' Olympic-marked Boeing 747-400 in an undated photo.
04 / 37
United Airlines' first Boeing 747, a -100 model, during an un-dated photo flight.
05 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1972.
06 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1972.
07 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 sporting the company's post-merger livery with Continental Airlines during an un-dated photo flight.
08 / 37
Black and white photograph depicting low aerial view of United Air Lines Boeing 747 on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport (SFO); Terminal Building and Pier C visible in background.
09 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747-400 sports the company's Battleship Grey livery during an un-dated photo flight.
10 / 37
The Boeing 747 is christened in 1970.
11 / 37
Passengers enjoy a lounge aboard the main deck of a United Airlines Boeing 747 in 1970.
12 / 37
Flight attendants prepare meals in the lower level galley aboard a United Airlines Boeing 747-100 in 1970.
13 / 37
A flight attendants prepares a meal in the lower level galley aboard a United Airlines Boeing 747-100 in 1970.
14 / 37
Photo shows rear section of United Airlines Boeing 747 and Condor Air Lines Boeing 747s in background at San Francisco International Airport circa 1992.
15 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747, aircraft registration number N4703U, is seen at San Francisco International Airport, circa 1977.
16 / 37
Stewardesses, as they were called then, prepare meals in the lower level galley aboard a United Airlines Boeing 747-100 in 1970.
17 / 37
Passengers enjoy United's then first-class service aboard a Boeing 747-100, circa 1970. The classic spiral staircase, common in the 747 classics, is seen in the top right.
18 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1970.
19 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1970.
20 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship ad from 1970.
21 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship ad from 1970.
22 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship ad from 1970.
23 / 37
United Air Lines receives its first Boeing 747 in a delivery ceremony on June 30, 1970.
24 / 37
United Airlines Boeing 747 at takeoff, San Francisco International Airport, circa 1977.
25 / 37
United shows off its flagship lounge services, contrasting the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser lower deck lounge circa 1947, left, and the new Boeing 747-100 Friend Ship upper deck lounge in 1970, right.
26 / 37
United Airlines' first Boeing 747, a -100 model, during an un-dated photo flight.
27 / 37
The front page of Continental Airlines 1969 corporate report, showing a Boeing 747-100 flying over Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.
28 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 in an undated photo.
29 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747-400 sporting the Saul Bass livery, seen on an un-dated photo flight.
30 / 37
A United AIr Lines Shield Magazine cover from August 1970, with a flight attendant standing in the engine.
31 / 37
From July 1970, a United Airlines Shield Magazine cover introducing the Boeing 747.
32 / 37
Black and white photograph depicting “before-and-after” images of United Airlines Boeing 747 in new paint livery scheme, maintenance center at San Francisco International Airport (SFO); aircraft registration number N4718U.
33 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in this circa 1998 photo.
34 / 37
A profile view of a United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport in September 1975.
35 / 37
A lapel pin issued by United Airlines in the 1990s.
36 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 is seen in the background in this photo from 1970.
37 / 37
This photograph shows an aerial view of United Airlines maintenance center at San Francisco International Airport. The facility played a crucial role for United's 747 fleet over the years.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com