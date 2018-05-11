Southwest unveils first new look since 2001

Southwest Airlines is now flying new routes and more flights from several major airports, including New York LaGuardia, Washington Reagan National and San Jose, California.

Many of the expanded services, first announced in May, began flying Sunday as Southwest rolls out updates to its fall and winter schedules.

Among the highlights are new destinations and increased frequencies from LaGuardia and Reagan National, two capacity-controlled Northeast airports popular with business travelers in those cities. Flights are capped at each, but Southwest was able to expand after securing slots from Alaska Airlines, which shed some of its New York and D.C. flights that it inherited in its acquisition of Virgin America.

Southwest's new routes from LaGuardia include nonstop service to New Orleans as well as two upcoming weekend-only routes to Florida that begin next weekend. From Reagan National, Southwest is adding nonstop service to Oklahoma City. The carrier will also add more flights to existing destinations from each airport.

In California, Southwest is expanding its footprint at the San Jose and Burbank airports, both with new destinations and an increase in flights on existing routes.

However, one nonstop route was axed in the update. The airline’s flights between Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California, ended Saturday (Nov. 3), though Southwest still offers connecting itineraries between the airports.

Scroll down for a full list of Southwest schedule changes that are to take effect in early November.

New York LaGuardia (new routes)

New Orleans: Daily service began Nov. 4

Orlando, Florida: Saturday-only service begins Nov. 10

West Palm Beach, Florida: Saturday-only service begins Nov. 10

New York LaGuardia (existing routes)

Dallas Love: Five daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from four previously

Denver: Three daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from two previously

Kansas City, Missouri: Two daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from one previously

Washington Reagan National (new routes)

Oklahoma City: Daily service began Nov. 4

Washington Reagan National (existing routes)

Dallas Love: Five daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from four previously

Nashville: Four daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from three previously

San Jose, California (new route)

Tucson: Daily service (except Saturdays) began Nov. 4

San Jose, California (existing routes)

Orange County, California: 11 daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from 10 previously

Portland, Ore.: Eight daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from six previously

Burbank, California (new routes)

Chicago Midway: Daily service (except Saturdays) began Nov. 4

Houston Hobby: Daily service (except Saturdays) began Nov. 4

Chicago Midway (new routes)

Cabo San Lucas: Weekend-only service began Nov. 4

Long Beach, California (existing routes)

Las Vegas: Three daily round-trip weekday flights will be added to existing weekend-only service, starting Nov. 4

Sacramento: Four daily round-trip flights as of Nov. 4, up from two previously

Denver (new route)

Lubbock, Texas: Daily service (except Saturday) began Nov. 4

Denver (existing route)

El Paso: Sunday-only service began Oct. 7 and became daily service on Nov. 4

Houston Hobby (new routes)

Sacramento: Sunday-only service began Nov. 4

Philadelphia: Sunday-only service began Nov. 4

Seasonal, daily service routes returning to Southwest’s fall/winter schedule

Fort Lauderdale-Belize (resumed Nov. 4)

Fort Lauderdale-Grand Cayman (resumed Nov. 4)

Fort Lauderdale-Turks and Caicos (resumed Nov. 4)

Denver-Puerto Vallarta (resumed Nov. 4)

Houston Hobby-Liberia, Costa Rica (resumed Nov. 4)

St. Louis-Cancun (resumed Nov. 4)

Other seasonal routes scheduled to resume in November

Albany-Fort Lauderdale; Aruba-Houston Hobby; Austin-Cancun; Hartford-Fort Myers; Nashville-Cancun; Boston-Orlando; Baltimore-Liberia, Costa Rica; Baltimore-San Jose, Costa Rica; Denver-Belize; Columbus, Ohio-Cancun; Indianapolis-Cancun; San Antonio-Cancun; Des Moines-Phoenix; Detroit-Orlando; Fort Lauderdale-Milwaukee; Grands Rapids-Orlando; Grand Rapids-Fort Myers; Orlando-Minneapolis/St. Paul; Orlando-Oklahoma City; New Orleans-Sacramento; and Rochester, New York-Tampa, Florida.

