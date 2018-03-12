WASHINGTON – Congress is likely to extend a Friday deadline for finishing work on the federal budget until just before Christmas.

The House committee that writes the annual spending bills announced Monday that legislation has been filed to keep the government running until Dec. 21. The Senate Appropriations Committee also confirmed the agreement Monday.

Congress has curtailed much of its work this week because of the funeral services for President George H. W. Bush. Lawmakers attended a memorial service Monday evening for Bush who lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

A spokeswoman for the House committee said lawmakers are expected to pass the temporary spending bill later this week.

Congress already has approved five bills providing funding for the areas of defense, energy and water, labor, health and human services, the legislative branch and veterans affairs.

But seven other spending bills are still awaiting congressional action. The bills that need approval would fund the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Interior, State, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, as well as several smaller agencies.

Earlier Monday, the House held a brief session honoring Bush and praising his “life of service.”

The House then adjourned “as a further mark of respect to the memory of the late honorable George Herbert Walker Bush, 41st president of the United States,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin. The House will reconvene Thursday.

Several Senate and House committee hearings and meetings scheduled for this week were also postponed.

President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to allow a government shutdown if Congress does not approve $5 billion for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he said Saturday he would "probably" agree if lawmakers asked for a deadline extension because of Bush.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats insist they don’t want to shutter the government, yet they have been unable to reach an agreement on some key issues that would allow them to pass the outstanding spending bills.

House Republicans have backed Trump's call for $5 billion; the House Appropriations Committee approved the spending in July. But a bipartisan Senate bill earmarked only $1.6 billion for the wall.

Democrats have signaled they’re not budging.

The government already has shut down twice in the less than two years since Trump took office.

The government partially shut down for three days last January after an impasse in the Senate over federal funding. The standoff ended when lawmakers passed a short-term spending bill

Less than three weeks later, the government shut down for a second time after Congress failed to pass a spending bill to keep the agencies running. That shutdown, however, was the shortest one on record. It lasted less than six hours and ended when lawmakers passed a six-week spending bill.

