SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspect who fired shots Wednesday at four vehicles on a highway near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

The Washington State Patrol says no one was hurt in the Wednesday afternoon incident on State Route 509 near the south side of the airport.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the shots came from a tree line on the east side of the highway. The four cars struck by gunfire were traveling southbound.

Both directions of of the highway were blocked Wednesday night for the investigation.

Multiple agencies are searching for the shooter by ground and air. Troopers advised the public to avoid the area.

Some incoming flights were affected by a ground stop at Sea-Tac airport. That has since been lifted.

The WSP is investigating an active shooter incident along SR 509 involving 4 cars, no injuries. Motorists advised to stay away from area. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 13, 2018

Troopers and WSP aircraft are currently searching the area for the active shooter. Please remain vigilant and avoid the area. We’ll provide updates here as they come in. If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 13, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press

