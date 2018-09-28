Preview: The Shinola Hotel will open in Detroit in December

The Shinola Hotel will have 16,000 square feet of retail and food and beverage space.

Shinola Hotel

Luxury watch brand Shinola is opening its first hotel.

The 129-room hotel will debut in Detroit in December. Two restored historic buildings—the T.B. Rayl & Co. department store and a former Singer sewing-machine store—have been joined to create this hotel. They have been bound together with three new annexes.

Shinola has teamed with the real estate firm Bedrock to create the hotel. The property will be operated by Mac&Lo and will feature a design from Gachot Studios and Kraemer Design Group.

Chef Andrew Carmellini of NoHo Hospitality Group will oversee the food and beverage options.

New York’s Gachot Studios has helped design the hotel. The firm has worked on Manhattans’s Smyth Tribeca Hotel, Brooklyn’s Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, and the Marc Jacobs and Shinola flagship stores in New York and LA.

The color tones will be caramel, camel and gray as well as soft blush, deep greens and rich woods.

“Room keys, powered by RFID chips, will be complemented by custom leather fobs with an engraving of the room number and the hotel’s street address,” the hotel promises.

Bath amenities will be made specifically for the Shinola Hotel. Each suite will have a Shinola Runwell turntable, priced at $2,500.

Guests will sleep on 100 percent cotton, 300-thread-count bed linens from Frette.

For a preview of the hotel, take a look at the renderings above.

Many non-hotel brands have entered the field, including West Elm.

