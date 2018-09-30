A kayaker who helped rescue a teen attacked by a shark off a California beach says the shark stalked the kayak during the life-and-death race to shore.

The 13-year-old boy was "free diving" – without scuba gear – when he was attacked Saturday morning off Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, 25 miles north of San Diego. The youth was airlifted to a local hospital and his condition was stabilized, Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles said.

Chad Hammel said he was lobster hunting with two friends when he heard shouts. Hammel thought someone was excited because they had caught "some big bugs" on the first day of the lobster diving season.

"But it kept going, and I realized he was yelling 'I got bit!'" Hammel told OnScene TV.

More: Shark attack injures boy, 13, at Southern California beach

More: Suspected shark attack kills man in his 20s near Cape Cod, police say

Hammel said he and his friends swam over with the kayak and pulled the boy, 13, inside.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"His whole clavicle was ripped open," Hammel said. "You could see the ball-and-socket joint, everything."

Hammel said his friends were off-duty first responders and worked to calm the boy and staunch the bleeding as they brought the kayak to shore.

"We started heading in and the shark was behind the kayak; he didn't want to give up yet," Hammel said, adding that the kayak was "full of blood."

The youth was conscious when he was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. Witnesses said the attack happened in about nine feet of water, more than 100 yards from shore, Giles said. Some estimated the shark at 11 feet long.

The first day of lobster diving season draws big crowds, and dozens of people were on the beach and in the water when the attack occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

Giles said investigators will attempt to determine the species of shark that attacked the boy. A shark had been spotted in the area a few weeks ago, he said. In April 2017, a woman was badly injured by a shark off of San Onofre Beach, about 30 miles north of Encinitas.

Two weeks ago a Brazilian tourist was killed by a shark while boogie boarding off of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Giles said Beacon's and other nearby beaches would be closed until Monday morning, and a surf contest scheduled for Saturday was canceled.

Encinitas resident Leslie King surfs and hunts lobsters in the waters off Beacon's Beach. She said she won't be deterred by the attack.

"Surfers and divers know the risks," she said. "I've never heard of any surfer or diver say they are going to stop after a shark attack – if it doesn't involve them."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com