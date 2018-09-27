She was a 17-year-old high school student when she was drugged, raped and impregnated by a college freshman she knew.

The New York woman woke up with her bra pulled up and her pants pulled down. The man who gave her the beer that made her sick was lying next to her.

It wasn't until she went to the doctor a month later that the girl, previously a virgin, understood what had happened.

She was pregnant. The worst part, she says, was the abortion.

A week of news about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, culminating Thursday in the congressional hearing at which both Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified, has brought all of the memories rushing back.

"I have listened to every second and cried and felt anxious and angry," says the woman, now 40.

More: An unwavering Christine Ford: I'm '100 percent' sure that Brett Kavanaugh assaulted me

More: Peppering testimony with psychological terms, Ford appears as an alleged victim and an expert witness

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: For sexual assault survivors, tips for dealing with onslaught of triggering news

Clinical psychologist Melissa Sporn says some people are able to "compartmentalize and push negative experiences into a place far from their consciousness."

But even they have had trouble escaping the round-the-clock news of sexual assault.

"I think, to some degree, we are all triggered by the news these days," says Sporn, who practices in McLean, Virginia. "But for those with abuse histories it is a barrage of reminders and alerting stimuli."

Her advice: "Know that it is OK to take a break from media and technology. Sometimes just hitting the off button can enable your system to recharge and allow you to exhale."

USA TODAY does not name victims of sexual assault.

A 35-year-old woman from the Midwest is struggling with the memory of the painful sex act a boyfriend did to her without her consent three years ago.

The woman ended the relationship and reported the man. She was afraid silence would mean other women could be hurt.

The woman and the then-boyfriend had been working overseas. There were no police or counselors available to her, she says, so her "only escape was to disassociate."

"As many sexual assault survivors can attest, we can even refuse to believe ourselves when memories of the attack invade our brain," the woman says. "It's simply too much to endure while moving forward with our lives simultaneously. It's far easier to go, 'Nope! Didn't happen!' so the subsequent trauma doesn't shackle us to the past."

The Midwestern woman is trying not to watch or read the news until she is in the "right frame of mind."

The New York woman is rooting Ford on.

"Dr. Ford is my hero," she said. "She is a true patriot. If my rapist was a Supreme Court justice nominee, I hope I would be brave enough to do the same thing."

If you need to talk to someone about sexual assault, call the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network's (RAINN) 24/7 hotline for support and help finding local resources: 1–800–656-HOPE.

If you are interested in connecting with people online who have overcome or are currently struggling with the health problems mentioned in this story, join USA TODAY’s ‘I Survived It’ Facebook support group.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com