WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans may be ready to take on President Trump over tariffs.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast meeting in Washington on April 18, 2018.

Michael Bonfigli/The Christian Science Monitor.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said over the weekend that he's working with other Senate Republicans to find ways to fight Trump's steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from U.S. trading partners.

“I am working with like-minded Republican senators on ways to push back on the president using authorities in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies,” the Tennessee Republican, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted on Saturday.

“Will Democrats join us?” he asked.

In a separate tweet, Corker posted links to articles from The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal that examined the tariffs and their impact on the economy.

“These two stories feel like something I could have read in a local Caracas newspaper last week, not in America,” Corker wrote. “Venezuela, here WE come!”

Late last month, Trump followed through on his threat to impose steep metal tariffs on U.S. allies, a long-awaited decision that analysts said moved the country closer to a trade war.

Canada, Mexico and the European Union are now subject to a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum. Brazil, Argentina and Australia agreed to limit steel exports to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

The tariffs angered many Republicans, who fear they will touch off a trade war with American allies.

Corker said imposing tariffs against trading partners “is the wrong approach and represents an abuse of authority intended only for national security purposes.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said the tariffs are “a tax hike on Americans and will have damaging consequences for consumers, manufacturers and workers.”

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., warned that blanket protectionism helped cause the Great Depression and said Trump’s campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, “shouldn’t mean ‘Make America 1929 Again.’”

About those new tariffs: Europe, Canada & Mexico aren't China. You don’t treat allies the same way you treat opponents. Blanket protectionism is a big part of why we had a Great Depression. "Make America Great Again" shouldn’t mean "Make America 1929 Again." — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) May 31, 2018

