A popular video from Washington state shows a seemingly overwhelmed fawn collapsed in the middle of a road. But with a little encouragement and kindness, the video shows the little one summoning the strength to get up.

The video starts midway through the story.

Jessie Larson had just dropped off her daughter at day care when she saw two deer — mama and baby, she thinks — walking across the road near Port Orchard, Wash.

She told USA TODAY in a written message that she slowed her car.

The fully grown deer ran off. But the little fawn ... just couldn't do it any more.

The "baby dropped down right in the middle of the road! I honked once to see if she would move, but she was too scared," Larson wrote.

Larson turned her car off, hoping it would calm the fawn down.

A few seconds later, the adult deer returned, cautiously venturing out in the road to coax the fawn back.

Seemingly overwhelmed, the fawn stopped crossing the road midway. With a little encouragement, it summoned the strength to get up.

That's when Larson started to record. The video she shot has been shared across the country and viewed thousands of times.

"Mama came out and encouraged baby to get (up) and walk," she wrote.

And it worked.

A nudge, a nuzzle — a little reassurance. Soon, the fawn was back on its feet.

The baby was a little unsteady, but soon it and the adult deer were walking away, side-by-side.

It's a good thing, too, according to Larson. She said the next vehicle to come around the corner was a large service van.

And the deer? They were staring at Larson from some bushes when she drove off, she said.

