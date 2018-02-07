Richard Sherman brought the flair. Earl Thomas brought the speed and the consistency. But to really discuss the legacy that was the Legion of Boom, you have to talk about the one player that truly brought the boom – Kam Chancellor.

Chancellor announced via Twitter that the final tests on his neck injury have showed no healing, and that it was ‘time for the Next chapter’. While there has been no confirmation from Chancellor or the Seahawks, it sounds like his time in Seattle, and in the NFL, has come to an end. If that is the case, then what a ride that it was.

Chancellor broke into the league with the Seahawks as a fifth round pick from Virginia Tech in the 2010 draft. He played in all 16 games his rookie season, primarily on special teams. He took over as the starting strong safety in 2011, and immediately cemented himself among the league’s best, and hardest hitting, defensive backs.

From 2011-2017, Thomas and Chancellor started together in the defensive backfield. Alongside elite cornerback Richard Sherman, the trio became known as the ‘Legion of Boom’ or LOB for short. They terrorized opposing offenses, with 14 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro appearances between the three of them.

It was Chancellor who really stood out as the enforcer. Known for his bone-crushing hits, Chancellor rightfully earned himself the nickname ‘Bam Bam Kam’. His 434 tackles ranks him 12th in Seahawks history, and fourth among defensive backs. He had 50 pass deflections and nine forced fumbles, each among the top ten in franchise history.

Chancellor managed to up the ante in the playoffs. He played in 14 playoff games, racking up 55 tackles, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble and three interceptions – one of which he took 90 yards to the house.

He led the Seahawks with six tackles and one interception in their win in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

Pro Football Focus has consistently given Chancellor elite marks. The strong safety has earned a score of 88 or higher in four of his eight seasons, with a career-high of 91.2 in 2016.

If this truly is the end for Chancellor, it will forever leave a fanbase wondering what could have happened had he stayed healthy. Although Chancellor is on the wrong side of 30 by NFL standards, he posted a 91.2 and 88.5 grade in the last two seasons, and reported that he felt like he was still in his prime a few months ago.

Chancellor leaves a large and intimidating hole in Seattle’s secondary. Depending how Earl Thomas’ situation is resolved, either Bradley McDougald or Delano Hill will likely start at strong safety next season. While both bring unique skills to the table, Chancellor’s intimidating presence and jaw-dropping athleticism will be missed.

