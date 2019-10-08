The Sea to Sky Gondola in British Columbia was closed Saturday as police investigated possible vandalism after the attraction’s rope snapped.

According to Global News, overnight staff said they heard a loud noise around 4 a.m. but were unable to see the damage until daylight.

The company that operates the gondola in Squamish, B.C. says the haul rope cable snapped and most of the attraction’s 30 cabins fell to the ground.

No one was injured.

“There was a catastrophic failure of the haul rope," Sea to Sky Gondola general manager Kirby Brown told Global News. "We inspected it last week, it was in great shape."

Brown said police are investigating the incident as possible vandalism.

“There’s no evidence of a rock slide and all the towers are intact,” Brown told Global News.

According to Global News, shortly after the attraction opened in 2014, an empty cabin fell to the ground due in part to high winds.