Sandra Bullock's out promoting her upcoming movie Ocean's 8 this week, which releases in theaters nationwide June 8. But on one leg of her media tour, it appears things took a turn for the emotional.

In a telling preview clip of "The Today Show," Hoda Kotb chats with Bullock about motherhood and adoption. Both the show host and actress share the fact that they have adopted children into their families.

"You don't even know who you inspired," Kotb tells Bullock.

Kotb adopted her daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017 after treatment from breast cancer prevented her from conceiving.

Bullock has adopted two children: her son Louis at age 5 in 2010 and her daughter Laila at age 3 in 2015.

At another point in the preview clip, Bullock chokes up saying to Kotb:

"Hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child. You're a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child," she said. "And it's amazing to me how we can take away people's happiness by telling them that, 'This is the box you have to stay in.' There is no box."

Watch the preview clip here:

Monday on TODAY... @HodaKotb's exclusive interview with Sandra Bullock. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/tXsiu85gEW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 31, 2018

Just a month ago, Bullock made headlines for her interview with InStyle magazine in which she called on people to stop using the term "adopted" child.

"It makes me teary-eyed [wells up]. Let’s all just refer to these kids as 'our kids.' Don’t say 'my adopted child.' No one calls their kid their 'IVF child' or their 'oh, s--t, I went to a bar and got knocked-up child.' 'Let's just say, 'our children.' "

