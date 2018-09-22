987498114 E ENT MUS ACE USA NY
Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden on June 29, 2018 in New York.
Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Sam Smith pulled out of his Friday performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The "Stay with Me" singer, 26, made the announcement on Twitter, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

"Dear all, Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after rehearsal, it became clear that I’m sadly unable to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Vegas tonight," he said. "I am so so sorry about this and I want to apologise to all my fans. All my love, always. Sam x"

Although Smith did not disclose the reason, it may be due to a vocal injury, according to Variety.

The show still went on without Smith, however, with performances from Mariah Carey, Panic! at the Disco, Childish Gambino, Jason Aldean, Kygo and more.

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Miley, DJ Khaled, Weeknd rock Las Vegas
01 / 30
Miley Cyrus goes for the sheer look on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23, 2017 in Las Vegas. She was among the many stars performing there this weekend.
02 / 30
And, being Miley, she made a gloriously colorful stage entrance.
03 / 30
DJ Khaled, from left, Travis Scott, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper made a team effort.
04 / 30
Chance the Rapper and DJ Khaled played to the crowd.
05 / 30
Quavo was feeling the performance.
06 / 30
Kesha had a turn on stage.
07 / 30
Big Sean took his as well.
08 / 30
Louis Tomlinson reached out to the audience.
09 / 30
Khalid was all smiles on stage.
10 / 30
Lorde was jumping.
11 / 30
Demi Lovato made an appearance after participating in the Global Citizen Festival in New York earlier Saturday.
12 / 30
Bebe Rexha takes a sky-high approach to footwear during her on stage appearance.
13 / 30
Niall Horan feels the music.
14 / 30
Thomas Rhett did a set.
15 / 30
Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars gives the crowd a thumbs-up signal.
16 / 30
David Spade and Heidi Klum arrive for the celebration.
17 / 30
Taylor Lautner was spotted backstage.
18 / 30
Macklemore shared some of his music.
19 / 30
Caleb Followill of music group Kings of Leon got expressive.
20 / 30
Jack Antonoff waved to the crowd.
21 / 30
The Weeknd was one of the acts on Friday, Day 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
22 / 30
Pink also lit up the stage.
23 / 30
David Guetta showed some love.
24 / 30
Chris Martin of Coldplay lets loose.
25 / 30
It's all about that jacket for Harry Styles, who took a turn on stage Friday.
26 / 30
Chris Stapleton performed Friday and then joined his pal Justin Timberlake at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, Tenn., on Saturday.
27 / 30
James Maslow did a backflip during his performance.
28 / 30
Kelsea Ballerini is all smiles during arrivals.
29 / 30
Matthew Lowe, from left, Rob Lowe, and John Lowe stopped by.
30 / 30
Kimberly Brook and James Van Der Beek had a date night.
