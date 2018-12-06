Peek at what's planned: The makeover of Royal Caribbean's CocoCay Royal Caribbean plans a massive makeover of CocoCay, its private island in the Bahamas, that will include the addition of a new water park, balloon ride, zip line and other attractions. 01 / 11 Royal Caribbean plans a massive makeover of CocoCay, its private island in the Bahamas, that will include the addition of a new water park, balloon ride, zip line and other attractions. 01 / 11

Coco Cay's bright colors and warm weather will have you relaxed in no time at all.

Would you pay $1,599 to use a beach cabana for a day? Royal Caribbean is betting that at least a few people will.

The line has released a price list for its soon-to-be-revamped private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay, that shows new over-water cabanas will cost up to $1,599 in peak season.

The price for the Coco Beach Club Over-water Cabanas includes admission for up to eight people to the cabana and a surrounding exclusive beach club area that has a complimentary restaurant, clubhouse and other features.

Less expensive cabanas also will be available that don't come with beach club access. Some will be available for as little as $299 during low season.

Royal Caribbean also revealed that a giant new water park it is building at CocoCay will cost $44 to $99 per person for a full day. A half-day package also will be available at lower pricing, and children under the age of three can enter the water park area for free.

As previously announced, the water park will feature 13 water slides, a wave pool, an adventure pool and complimentary dining at a "snack shack."

Other elements of the revamped CocoCay that will come with an extra charge include a new, 1,600-foot-long zip line. It'll cost $79 to $139 per ride.

Rides on a new helium observation balloon that is planned for the island will cost $39 to $99 for adults. The cost for children ages 4 to 12 will be $24 to $64. Children under the age of three will ride for free.

The use of beach umbrellas, kayaks and snorkel equipment at the revamped CocoCay also will carry fees. But not everything at the island will come with an extra charge. Royal Caribbean's new price list shows that a planned swimming lagoon, water play area with slides and sports courts will be complimentary. There also will be five complimentary eateries.

Royal Caribbean announced in March that it planned a massive, $200 million makeover of CocoCay, which will be renamed Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The overhaul of the 125-acre island is creating a private island with amenities never before seen in the cruise world. The water park planned for CocoCay will include the tallest slide in North America. Dubbed Daredevil's Peak, it'll be 135 feet high. The zip line will end with a splash water landing — a first for the Caribbean or Bahamas. The helium balloon attraction will offer the highest vantage point in the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean says the upgrades will roll out in phases starting in November with the completion of a new pier for the island. The bulk of the overhaul will be done by spring 2019 with the final pieces completed in December 2019.

