First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship
At 228,081 gross register tons, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built.
Among the most notable features on the top deck of Symphony of the Seas is Perfect Storm -- a massive water slide complex.
Symphony has three large pool areas on its top deck, one of which is called the Sports Pool.
Symphony is home to one of Royal Caribbean's largest-ever kiddie aqua parks, Splashaway Bay. It offers slides, water cannons and waterfalls as well as a dump bucket.
Splashaway Bay is one of four watery fun zones on Symphony of the Seas' top deck.
A hot tub awaits passengers at the Main Pool area atop Symphony of the Seas. It's one of three distinct pool areas on the top of the vessel.
Among the notable features on Symphony of the Seas is Central Park, an tree-lined area of eateries, bars and shops that runs down the center of the ship.
A miniature golf course is located at the back of Symphony of the Seas.
Adirondack-style chairs painted blue and offer passengers a place to lounge between rounds of miniature golf.
Like sister ship Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas is home to a nine-deck-high slide called Ultimate Abyss. Passengers enter through the giant jaws of an angler fish.
Like Royal Caribbean's three other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas has two FlowRider surfing simulators. They're part of an outdoor area called The Pool and Sports Zone.
The Pool and Sports Zone at the back of Symphony of the Seas also features a basketball court.
Like other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas features a car along its Royal Promenade. But in this case, it's a sculpture created from a car. Called Beetle Sphere, it's by artist Ichwan Noor and was created using original parts from a 1953 Volkswagon Beetle.
The Royal Promenade also is home to a Next Cruise office where passengers can research and book future sailings.
As is the case on other Royal Caribbean ships, Symphony of the Seas' Royal Promenade is home to a British-style pub. On Symphony, it's called Copper & Kettle.
The Copper & Kettle serves up a wide range of beers and offers live music nightly.
Across from Copper & Kettle is Sorrento's, a quick-bite Italian eatery with pizza and more.
Port Merchants is one of several shops along the Royal Promenade.
Also located on the Royal Promenade, Boleros is a Latin-themed bar and lounge that serves up Latin-inspired drinks like mojitos and caipirinha.
The bar at Boleros.
Nail stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
Hair stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
Pedicure stations in the salon at the Vitality at Sea spa.
Symphony's spa and fitness center, dubbed Vitality at Sea, is one of the largest ever on a cruise ship.
A cozy waiting area awaits spagoers at Symphony of the Seas' Vitality at Sea spa.
Life Fitness equipment fills the Vitality at Sea fitness center.
The Vitality at Sea fitness center also has a wide range of free weights.
Located on Deck 5 of Symphony of the Seas is Royal Promenade, an indoor, mall-like space filled with eateries, bars and shops.
The bar at the On Air Club.
Among the venues on Royal Promenade is the On Air Club.
The On Air Club features a small stage and screens that show sporting events.
The Royal Promenade on Symphony of the Seas features a massive, 18-foot-high metallic sculpture by artist Gregor Kregar. Called Paradox Void, it was created by 1,200 laser-cut mirrored stainless steel triangles and 200 sections of LED lights, and it weighs three tons.
Symphony of the Seas features a Starbucks along its Royal Promenade. Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to feature Starbucks on ships.
Royal Promenade
Royal Caribbean logo items are for sale from kiosks along the Royal Promenade.
The Shop, selling Royal Caribbean logo wear, takes the place of the Kate Spade shop that is located on Symphony of the Seas sister ship Harmony of the Seas.
Like other Oasis Class ships, Symphony of the Seas features a Rising Tide that rises between the Royal Promenade on Deck 5 and the Central Park area on Deck 8.
The Beetle Sphere sculpture is located just in front of the Promenade Cafe along the Royal Promenade.
Symphony features a Bionic Bar where a robot bartender serves the drinks, a concept that made its debut in 2014 on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.
Two robotic arms sit at the ready to mix drinks at Symphony of the Seas' Bionic Bar.
An elegant stairway on one end of the Royal Promenade leads up to the Schooner Bar on Deck 6.
Bionic bar.
The three-deck-high main dining room on Symphony of the Seas features different decor on each level.
Main dining room
A seating area on the top level of Symphony of the Seas' main dining room.
Main dining room
Guest services
A shore excursions desk on Deck 5 features interactive screens where passengers can book tours off the ship.
The Schooner Bar is a popular gathering point for passengers in the evenings.
Schooner's
The nautically-themed Schooner Bar, an icon of Royal Caribbean ships, is located on Deck 6 overlooking the Royal Promenade.
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean is throwing itself a blow-out anniversary party, and you're all invited. 

The Miami-based cruise giant has revealed plans for a 50 Years Bold Birthday Cruise to celebrate its 50th anniversary, which is this year. 

Kicking off in Miami on Nov. 2, the one-week voyage will take place on Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas – the world's largest cruise ship.

Billed as the "biggest, boldest birthday party ever," the cruise will feature special events and surprise performers, according to the line. It'll also include a stop at Royal Caribbean's soon-to-be-revamped private island, CocoCay. 

Royal Caribbean was founded in 1968 by a trio of Norwegian shipping companies. Its first ship, Song of Norway, began sailing in 1970. 

From simple beginnings, Royal Caribbean has grown into the largest cruise line in the world by ship capacity and is known for the biggest, most amenity-filled vessels in the industry. It now operates 25 ships, seven of which rank among the 10 biggest cruise vessels in the world. 

Unveiled in March, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas is built on the same platform as Royal Caribbean's 2-year-old Harmony of the Seas, the previous size leader in cruising. But it eclipses its sibling by more than 1,000 tons and offers several new features.

Among the additions are a first-of-its-kind, two-deck-high family suite with a slide between floors, a revamped boardwalk amusement area, a new laser tag attraction and a new-for-Royal Caribbean seafood restaurant. Symphony also has more cabins than Harmony. 

Symphony can hold up to 6,680 passengers and sails with a crew of 2,200, meaning that on busy weeks it could be home to nearly 9,000 people.

Living large: The swanky suites of Symphony of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas features some of the biggest suites at sea, including the 1,744-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
Located on Deck 17 overlooking the back of Symphony of the Seas, the Royal Loft Suite is two decks high and features two bedrooms, a large living room with soaring ceiling and a dining area.
The Royal Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas fills an entire corner of the back of Deck 17.
The Royal Loft Suite has a dining table that seats eight.
The Royal Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas has its own grand piano in the living room area.
The second floor of the Royal Loft Suites is home to a master bedroom complex.
The master bedroom of the Royal Loft Suite has a King size bed with a Duxiana mattress.
The bed in the master bedroom of the Royal Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas faces a window wall offering views of the sea.
The Royal Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas has a sprawling master bathroom on its second floor with wall-to-wall glass windows.
A large, walk-in shower is among the amenities in the master bathroom of Symphony of the Seas' Royal Loft Suite.
The master bathroom on the second floor of Symphony of the Seas' Royal Loft Suite.
The foyer to Symphony of the Seas' Royal Loft Suite.
Among the most unusual accommodations on Symphony of the Seas are its two-deck-high Crown Loft Suites. They measure 545 square feet.
Crown Loft Suites feature a large living room with a sofa that converts into a double bed.
Crown Loft Suites have soaring, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views.
Crown Loft Suites boast a full bathroom with shower on the first floor as well as a second bathroom upstairs.
A large storage area is located on the main floor of Crown Loft Suites near the entrance.
The entryways to Crown Loft Suites also feature a desk area.
Crown Loft Suites are outfitted with Mr. Coffee machines as well as a kettle for boiling water for tea.
The desk area in Crown Loft Suites features U.S.-style electrical outlets.
The main bedroom of a Crown Loft Suite is located on the second floor overlooking the living room.
Crown Loft Suite bedrooms feature televisions that pop down from the ceiling.
The master bathroom for Crown Loft Suites is on the second floor just off the bedroom.
Crown Loft Suite master bathrooms feature a tub that doubles as a shower.
Crown Loft Suite bathrooms are stocked with large bottles of L'Occitane toiletries.
Just off the master bathroom is a small desk area as well as storage for clothing.
Another large suite on Symphony of the Seas is the Star Loft Suite, which measures 722 square feet. Like the Royal Loft Suite, it is two decks high.
Located on Deck 17 overlooking the back of the ship, the Star Loft Suite offers panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling windows that rise two floors.
A desk area with flat-screen television fills one wall of the ground floor of the Star Loft Suite.
The Star Loft Suite on Symphony of the Seas features a master bedroom on the second level with a king size bed with Duxiana mattress.
Additional storage is available on the main floor of the Star Loft Suite in a built-in closet.
The Star Loft Suite has a dining area that seats four on its first floor.
The master bathroom of the Star Loft Suite has a walk-in shower.
The master bedroom of Symphony of the Seas' Star Loft Suite has a window overlooking the back of the ship.
Small desk areas flank both sides of the bed in the master bedroom of the Star Loft Suite.
Located on Deck 16, Coastal Kitchen is a private restaurant for passengers staying in Symphony of the Seas' top suites.
Adjacent to Coastal Kitchen is a private lounge area with a concierge for passengers staying in top suites.
The most common type of cabin on Symphony of the Seas is the balcony cabin.
Balcony cabin bathrooms on Symphony of the Seas have built-in vanities and showers but no tubs.
Balcony cabins on Symphony of the Seas have two built-in armoires, one of which has shelving for clothes, a personal safe, drawers and an area for hanging clothes.
Balcony cabins feature a desk area with both U.S.-style and European-style electrical outlets as well as USB outlets.
