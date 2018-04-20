On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan of Sussex, 37, are expecting their first child together in the spring.

So where will their kid fit in the line of succession?

Prince Charles is still first in line, followed by Prince William (No. 2) and his three children: George (No. 3), Charlotte (No. 4) and their youngest, Prince Louis (No. 5).

Prince Harry is currently No. 6 in line but will be bumped if William and Duchess Kate have any more children. That puts Baby Sussex No. 7 in line ahead of Prince Andrew, the younger brother of Prince Charles, and his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Read on to see where all the other royals fit in the line of succession.

