Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Russia, according to news reports.

Cohen reached the plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller for false statements to Congress about Trump's contacts in Russia, ABC News reported.

Cohen's guilty plea came just a few hours after Trump again used Twitter to blast Mueller's investigation as politically motivated.

"When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever?" Trump said in one post.

Trump was scheduled to leave Thursday morning for a Group of 20 nations summit in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

A spokeswoman for Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment

Cohen had earlier pleaded guilty to eight counts related to providing hush money to two women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Cohen faced 46 to 63 months in prison in that case.

But that case was handled by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, rather than by Mueller's team investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The plea Thursday dealt with false testimony to Intelligence Committees about Trump campaign contacts in Russia, business ties in Russia and potential obstruction of justice, according to ABC. Cohen has spent 70 hours meeting with Mueller prosecutors.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee had earlier questioned whether Cohen had lied about knowing about a meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 between Trump campaign officials and Russians.

Contributing: Kevin McCoy

