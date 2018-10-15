Pacific Gas and Electric purposefully shut off electricity to nearly 60,000 customers Sunday night, in fear that predicted wind speeds could fuel another wildfire in Northern California.

The "Public Safety Power Shutoff" remained in effect for 17,000 customers as of Monday morning. PG&E said customers could be potentially without power into Tuesday, until crews can visually inspect lines for safety.

The unprecedented move to turn off power to so many customers was a "last resort given the extreme fire danger conditions these communities are experiencing" said Pat Hogan, senior vice president of electric operations in a statement. Many schools in the area were closed Monday because of the voluntary power outage.

Saturday and early Sunday, PG&E warned customers in 12 counties that the shut off might go into effect. They encouraged customers to have drinking water, canned food, flashlights, prescriptions and baby supplies on hand.

This comes after officials announced earlier this month that two sagging PG&E power lines caused a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and injured a firefighter last year. The power company has been blamed for igniting 13 wildfires last year.

