Members of the audience hold up signs that read "Fire Him" as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, center, testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 16, 2018. Pruitt faced tough questioning Wednesday from senators about ethics investigations involving his travel spending, security precautions and large raises for young aides.

ANDREW HARNIK/AP

WASHINGTON — The latest chapter of Scott Pruitt's ambitious remake of the Environmental Protection Agency took place Thursday in a windowless conference room of the sprawling Washington Plaza hotel.

There, more than 30 members of the EPA's influential Science Advisory Board gathered to discuss such topics as air pollution standards, auto emission rules, and a controversial plan the EPA administrator is proposing that would limit the science that's been used to underpin an array of environmental regulations.

The five-hour discussion often gravitated towards technical and arcane items. But the makeup of the panel sent an unmistakably simple message: industry and state officials are going to have a larger say in shaping environmental and public health policies under the Trump administration.

Thursday's meeting (which will carry over into Friday) was the first since Pruitt revamped the panel's membership last fall in a move he said was meant to inject a diversity of opinions into the regulatory process.

The change was quickly denounced by environmental activists who see the move as part of the administration's aggressive deregulatory agenda to gut public health protections and help its petroleum, manufacturing and chemical allies.

Created by Congress in 1978, the 44-member advisory board is among the most important of 22 EPA panels who review EPA proposed rules and decide whether to weigh in. The administrator doesn't have to follow their recommendations but they are publicly released.

When he became administrator last year, Pruitt decided to revamp the boards because he thought they didn't fairly represent the United States geographically or the industries that would have to abide by the regulations.

"The challenges for air and water quality are very diverse across the country: Utah is the second driest state in the country; Minnesota's a little bit different with respect to the needs they have," Pruitt said last fall. "So it's very important to have a contingent of scientists and individuals that represent the needs that we have across the country."

EPA's Science Advisory Board met Thursday, the first time since Administrator Scott Pruitt revamped the panel last year.

Ledyard King (USA TODAY)

The meeting was chaired by Michael Honeycutt, Texas' chief state toxicologist who was hand-picked by Pruitt to chair the panel. Honeycutt has criticized EPA for scaring the public about the toxicity of certain pollutants such as mercury.

Asked if he thought the reconstituted panel was a better reflection of the varied perspectives Pruitt was trying to imbue into the agency culture, Honeycutt demurred.

"There are lot of different viewpoints from scientists," he told reporters during a break. "if you have a four ounces in an eight-ounce glass, is the glass half empty or half full? Our job is to tell you here's four ounces of liquid in that 8-ounce glass and let someone else determine if it's (affecting) your health. We're here to give advice to the administrator and, as you can see, I think we're working hard to do that."

Michael Honeycutt, (R) Texas' chief state toxicologist and the chairman of the EPA's Science Advisory Board, speaks to reporter Thursday.

Ledyard King (USA TODAY)

Honeycutt is among several new members on the panel that have joined since Pruitt remade the panel. Other newcomers include:

Researchers from academic institutions still comprise a majority of the advisory board but more lineup changes are expected as the terms of existing members from the Obama era expire.

The turnover has been accelerated by a new requirement that none of those sitting on the agency's 22 advisory committees are allowed to receive EPA grant money. Pruitt said doing so was a conflict that violated the scientific integrity of the agency's work.

Environmental and public health advocates who addressed the panel about objections to various regulations proposed by the EPA did not mention the board's new makeup among their list of grievances.

But David Cooke, a senior analyst with the left-leaning Union of Concerned Scientists, who took issue with a proposal that could ease auto emission standards spoke of a larger dissatisfaction with the current administration's approach to regulation.

The move, he told the panel, reflected "many of the shortcomings identified as part of a broader pattern across recent EPA activity (that includes) an overreliance on industry comments."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com