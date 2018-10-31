Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the best city in the nation for those leaving military service and for veterans, according to rankings released Thursday by Navy Federal Credit Union in partnership with Sperling’s BestPlaces.

The "Best Cities After Service" list was determined using an analysis of 11 factors — including veteran-specific metrics and general quality of life measures — according to a release provided by the credit union. While the study examined the entire veteran community, it was specifically designed to help people who recently left active duty make the transition to civilian life.

The rankings highlight "pockets of prosperity" for the estimated quarter-million military members who transition to civilian life annually, the release quotes Robert Frick, corporate economist for Navy Federal.

"Personal success is much easier when the economy around you is healthy, and a healthy economy is also a major factor in a better quality of life," Frick is quoted in the release. 

Among the metrics used to determine the top-ranking locations: veteran income rates, veteran unemployment rates, proximity to VA hospitals, affordability and college education access.

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world's largest credit union, according to a release from the company. The company serves active-duty service members and veterans, their family members and others

Sperling’s BestPlaces conducts analysis of data about people and places to create its rankings, according to its website.

A similar 2017 study conducted by Wallet Hub ranked Austin, Texas, as the best city for veterans. Among other cities that ranked highly in both Wallet Hub's analysis and Navy Federal Credit Union's rankings: Colorado Springs, Colorado and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. 

Here's the list of the top 20 locations according to the study:

  1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: “Oklahoma City earns its top ranking with some of the strongest scores for both veteran-specific metrics and for overall quality of life measures,” a release quotes Bert Sperling, founder of Sperling’s BestPlaces. Oklahoma City "scored particularly well in the categories of high incomes and income growth for veterans, low unemployment among veterans and the number of veteran-owned businesses.”
  2. Omaha–Council Bluffs metropolitan area, located in Nebraska and Iowa
  3. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  4. The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, located in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia
  5. Grand Forks metro area, located in North Dakota and Minnesota
  6. Austin-Round Rock, Texas
  7. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
  8. Charlottesville, Virginia
  9. Rapid City, South Dakota
  10. Manhattan, Kansas
  11. Columbia, South Carolina
  12. Honolulu, Hawaii
  13. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
  14. Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont
  15. Iowa City, Iowa
  16. Portland-South Portland, Maine
  17. Dayton, Ohio
  18. Rockingham County-Strafford County, New Hampshire
  19. Dubuque, Iowa
  20. Abilene, Texas
