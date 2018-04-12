TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A worldwide search is on to find some of the rarest blood in the world to help save the life of a 2-year-old South Florida girl battling an aggressive cancer.

Zainab Mughal, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, is in need of blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants. More than 1,000 local and national donations have been tested to match her blood; but of those, only three people have her rare blood type — including one as far as London. More donors are needed.

The little girl's red blood cells are missing a common antigen that most people carry called Indian B. For a donor to match her blood, he or she must have the O or A blood type and have the same missing antigen — or Zainab's body will reject the blood.

OneBlood, a nonprofit blood center, is conducting an international search to find donors that match Zainab's rare blood type.

The only donors statistically likely to be a match for Zainab are those of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent, according to OneBlood. That means a donor's birth parents must both be 100-percent Pakistani, Indian or Iranian.

And even of those populations, less than 4 percent are missing the Indian B antigen like Zainab, the release states.

Zainab's parents' blood isn't compatible either, her dad Raheel Mughal said in a OneBlood video.

"We need to find more... It's a humble request, and I request it from my heart," said Raheel Mughal said in a video pleading for help. "My daughter's life very much depends on the blood. So, please, donate the blood for my daughter."

Donations are being coordinated by OneBlood for compatibility testing.

If heading into a OneBlood donation center, the prospective donor must specify that he or she is looking to donate for Zainab, so that staff can tag the blood for testing.

Visit oneblood.org/zainab for donation instructions.

Two-year-old Zainab Mughal.

Courtesy of OneBlood

Contributing: Amy Beeman of WTSP-TV, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. Follow Nada Hassanein on Twitter: @nhassanein_

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com