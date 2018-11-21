PARADISE, Calif. – Week-long heavy rain rolling into Northern California Wednesday morning could help firefighters battling the raging Camp Fire, but also threatens to trigger floods, mudslides and debris flows in areas of both Northern and Southern California that have been stripped and scarred by wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Paradise, the retirement community of 27,000 that was destroyed by the Camp Fire, and nearby communities. The flood watch also targeted areas charred by wildfires earlier this year in Lake, Shasta, Trinity and Mendocino counties.

The Camp Fire, which has killed at least 81 people, destroyed 13,000 structures and incinerated 238 square miles of forest, is 75 percent contained. Fire officials say it still threatens 5,100 structures and won't be fully contained until at least Nov. 30.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are preparing for potential power outages from wet and windy storms that could send trees, limbs and other debris into power lines, damaging equipment and interrupting electric service.

An undated handout photo made available by the United States Forest Service and the National Wildfire Coordinating Group on Inciweb on November 20, 2018 shows firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Northern California.

Officials, who say 870 people remain unaccounted for, also worry that the rain will complicate efforts to find the remains of other victims.

“The task is arduous,” said Rick Crawford with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “And the possibility exists that some people may never be found.”

The heavy rain and 40 mph winds could all but paralyze the effort to search every structure in Paradise a second time, said Jason Solak, rescue-team manager for California Task Force 4. In addition, the water and debris flows from flooding along burned areas could wash away remains that teams like his have not yet detected.

"Given the weather and the time frame," Solak said, "we’re up against the clock.”

For those who survived the fire but are left without shelter or can't yet go home, The Salvation Army plans a Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday.

“We really wanted to give the evacuees a place to enjoy Thanksgiving and to enjoy a warm meal,” said Lt. Arwyn Rodriguera, Salvation Army Chico Corps officer.

In Southern California, in areas around Los Angeles that were hit by two big fires that have now been quenched, some residents have stacked sandbags to try to hold off runoff from possible downpours on hillsides stripped by the blazes.

A year ago, debris flows triggered by a downpour in a freshly burned Montecito killed 21 people.

Stanglin reported from Mclean, Virginia.

Contributing: Associated Press



