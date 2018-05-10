Now passengers traveling on the new Brightline trains in Florida will be able to quickly book a rental car.

Brightline's mobile app and website now include the ability to rent vehicles at its three Florida stations through Avis Budget Group. That includes Avis rental cars and Zipcar vehicles.

Brightline, the nation’s only privately-owned and operated passenger rail service, has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Passengers can also reserve Avis vehicles at Brightline's three stations directly through the Avis and Zipcar mobile apps and on Avis.com and Zipcar.com.

Brightline debuted in January. The service is expected to expand to Orlando in 2021. The company also recently announced plans to buy the rights to build a high-speed railroad between Southern California and Las Vegas.

“The partnership with Avis Budget Group was an easy decision for us as it provides another option for our guests to seamlessly connect from the passenger rail system to their final destinations,” Ravneet Bhandari, Brightline’s chief commercial officer, said in a written statement.

The partnership allows Avis to expand its footprint in Florida while taking advantage of the appeal of rail service to travelers.

“Increasingly, travelers are taking a multi-modal approach to getting from Point A to Point B and our partnership with Brightline offers a new level of convenience and access for people who need mobility solutions beyond the train station,” Joe Ferraro, president of the Americas for Avis Budget Group, said in a written statement.

For now, passengers can rent Avis vehicles at Brightline ticket counters at each of the three stations. Avis will move to its permanent locations adjacent to each station by the end of the year.

Zipcar vehicles are also available at each of the three stations.

All the vehicles will be parked inside the Brightline garages next to each station.

