City officials have condemned a holiday tree previously displayed at a Minneapolis police precinct as "racist," leading to the removal of the precinct's commander and the placement of two officers on paid leave.

A photo circulating on social media shows a holiday tree with empty beer and malt liquor cans, a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen cup, cigarette packs and bags of junk food like Funyuns hanging from it. The photos have drawn backlash, with critics saying some of the items represented stereotypes of black culture.

In the wake of the criticism, inspector Aaron Biard has been demoted from his position as commander of the 4th Precinct on the city's north side, the Star Tribune reports.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo responded to the incident, calling the display "racially insensitive" in a post on the department's Facebook page.

"As soon as it was realized what the display was, it was removed," Arradondo said. "I am ashamed and appalled by the behavior of those who would feel comfortable to act in such a manner that goes against our core department values of Trust, Accountability and Professional Service."

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Nov. 29: 'You will be wiped out': Video shows woman launch into racist rant at Phoenix restaurant

Nov. 29: Nooses, Nazis and racist slurs tolerated at GM plant, lawsuit says

Fourth Ward City Councilman Phillipe Cunningham said the incident has caused "broken trust" between the community and the police in a Facebook post.

This is a photo of a racist and derogatory Christmas tree at the Minneapolis 4th precinct. @jeremiah4north @CunninghamMPLS @Jacob_Frey We must demand an apology and commitment to build better community relations. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/xNq4CUZUu5 — North by Northside (@northxnorthside) November 30, 2018

"With this latest incident with the Christmas tree in the 4th Precinct, I have heard quite a few people say the items on the tree were just trash or a 'joke,' " he wrote. "These pieces of trash were deliberately chosen to represent how certain officers feel about the community they serve: that Black people are a stereotype to be mocked and the lives of those they serve may as well be reduced to trash in the gutter."

Mayor Jacob Frey — who has said the decorations amounted to a "racist display" — initially called for an immediate firing in regard to the incident. Later, he said that a process would be followed as the two officers were placed on paid leave during an investigation.

Contributing: Joel Shannon, USA TODAY; Emily Haavik, KARE-TV, Minneapolis-St. Paul; KARE-TV, Minneapolis-St. Paul staff; The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com