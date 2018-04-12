New details have emerged about a violent outburst that took place aboard a Qantas plane when a passenger started a physical altercation with a flight attendant. The passenger is now on trial for the April 2017 incident, according to the Australian Associated Press and The Western Australian

A witness testified Tuesday that the flight attendant, Karyn Dwyer, was left shaking, pale and in shock after the altercation with the passenger, Patrick Walters.

Dwyer testified Walters smelled of alcohol at the time.

The incident took place on a flight from Port Hedland to Brisbane as the cabin crew was preparing for take-off. As Dwyer was dealing with a late boarder, Walters got up, approached the front of the plane and began video taping the flight attendant, passenger Stephen Ainscough told the court via video.

When Walters did not comply with demands to stop the recording, Dwyer reached for the phone, prompting the passenger to charge. 

"There was pushing, a scuffle over the phone and they went backwards into the galley," Ainscough said. "He was forcing her backwards."

Dwyer's colleague Laura Norton described Walters' movement as a "body slam."

Epa Australia Transport Qantas Perth London Ebf Transport Company Information Aus
A handout photo made available by Australian carrier Qantas on March 24, 2018 shows Qantas 787-9 Dreamliner 'Emily Kame Kngwarreye'.
Brent Winstone / HANDOUT, EPA-EFE

The incident caused a three-hour flight delay, according to the news sites.

The court also heard from Dr. Dale Van Der Mescht, who determined Dwyer had shoulder pain and movement limitations that required physiotherapy.

Walters, 48, was charged with assaulting a member of an aircraft crew.

The trial is ongoing, according to local media reports.

USA TODAY has reached out to Qantas for comment.

More: United Airlines faces $10 million lawsuit from former NBA player over altercation

More: Frontier flight scare: Engine cover falls off on flight from Las Vegas to Tampa

Know before you go: The snowiest county in every state
01 / 51
According to a recent analysis by AccuWeather, the return of an El Niño weather pattern will bring cold temperatures and above average snowfall to much of the mid-Atlantic region this winter season. While, on average, much of the southern half of the United States receives just a few inches of snow each year, most states have at least one county where snow falls both frequently and in relatively large quantities.     Snow forms when the atmospheric temperature is at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and when there is a minimum amount of water vapor in the air. While colder places tend to have more favorable conditions for snow, the coldest counties in a state are not necessarily the ones that receive the most snowfall in a given year.     To the identify the snowiest county in every state, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the average snowfall on days when it snowed during the winter months -- December, January, and February -- from 2016 to 2018 for all U.S. counties using weather station-level data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
02 / 51
50. Wyoming: Uinta County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.05 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 10.0 inches (Feb. 19, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 8 days     • County population: 20,893     ALSO READ: Lowest Paying Jobs for College Grads
03 / 51
49. Wisconsin: Iron County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.60 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 11.0 inches (Feb. 3, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 36 days     • County population: 5,850
04 / 51
48. West Virginia: Morgan County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.49 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 21.0 inches (Jan. 24, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 3 days     • County population: 17,514     ALSO READ: The Cost of a Wedding in Every State
05 / 51
47. Washington: Cowlitz County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.72 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 8.0 inches (Feb. 21, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 7 days     • County population: 102,854
06 / 51
46. Virginia: Loudoun County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.61 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 36.6 inches (Jan. 24, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 7 days     • County population: 362,435     ALSO READ: 20 Worst Paying Jobs for Women
07 / 51
45. Vermont: Windham County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.92 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 17.0 inches (Feb. 13, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 27 days     • County population: 43,609
08 / 51
44. Utah: Daggett County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.54 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 16.0 inches (Jan. 22, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 3 days     • County population: 751     ALSO READ: Movies Audiences Love but Critics Hate
09 / 51
43. Texas: Lipscomb County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.59 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 3.0 inches (Jan. 9, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 0 days     • County population: 3,507
10 / 51
42. Tennessee: Carter County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.40 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 7.5 inches (Jan. 7, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 11 days     • County population: 56,707     ALSO READ: Movies Critics Love but Audiences Hate
11 / 51
41. South Dakota: Clark County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.06 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 7.0 inches (Feb. 25, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days     • County population: 3,639
12 / 51
40. South Carolina: Pickens County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.55 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 4.5 inches (Dec. 9, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 120,722     ALSO READ: 40 Most Popular Female Wrestlers
13 / 51
39. Rhode Island: Kent County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.31 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.1 inches (Jan. 4, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 14 days     • County population: 164,886
14 / 51
38. Pennsylvania: Lebanon County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.27 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 24.0 inches (Jan. 23, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 11 days     • County population: 136,950     ALSO READ: 100 Saddest Movies of All Time
15 / 51
37. Oregon: Lake County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.02 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.3 inches (Jan. 4, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days     • County population: 7,799
16 / 51
36. Oklahoma: Beckham County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.03 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 3.8 inches (Jan. 9, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 3 days     • County population: 23,290     ALSO READ: Counties With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State
17 / 51
35. Ohio: Ashtabula County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.11 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Jan. 30, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 31 days     • County population: 99,175
18 / 51
34. North Dakota: Wells County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.43 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Dec. 4, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days     • County population: 4,179     ALSO READ: 25 Most Dangerous Drugs
19 / 51
33. North Carolina: Chatham County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.69 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.5 inches (Jan. 18, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 68,778
20 / 51
32. New York: Oswego County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.62 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 33.2 inches (Feb. 11, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 53 days     • County population: 120,513     ALSO READ: Cities Where People Go Out to Eat All the Time
21 / 51
31. New Mexico: Mora County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.19 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Dec. 21, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 4,598
22 / 51
30. New Jersey: Union County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.74 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 19.0 inches (Jan. 24, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 13 days     • County population: 550,436     ALSO READ: Most Fashionable Cities in America
23 / 51
29. New Hampshire: Strafford County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.52 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.0 inches (Dec. 30, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 19 days     • County population: 125,913
24 / 51
28. Nevada: Clark County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.55 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 21.2 inches (Jan. 21, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 10 days     • County population: 2,070,153     ALSO READ: Before and After Pictures of the Worst Hurricanes in American History
25 / 51
27. Nebraska: Boyd County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.15 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 17.0 inches (Jan. 25, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 15 days     • County population: 2,006
26 / 51
26. Montana: Glacier County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.23 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 26.0 inches (Feb. 6, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 22 days     • County population: 13,695     ALSO READ: 25 Most Expensive Cities to Move To
27 / 51
25. Missouri: Holt County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.26 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 4.0 inches (Dec. 24, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 5 days     • County population: 4,537
28 / 51
24. Mississippi     No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years.     ALSO READ: Terrifying Movies Based on True Events
29 / 51
23. Minnesota: Roseau County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.52 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 9.0 inches (Jan. 3, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 0 days     • County population: 15,609
30 / 51
22. Michigan: Houghton County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.81 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 16.8 inches (Jan. 17, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 65 days     • County population: 36,565     ALSO READ: Most Common Last Names in the US
31 / 51
21. Massachusetts: Middlesex County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.61 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 17.0 inches (Jan. 5, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 21 days     • County population: 1,567,610
32 / 51
20. Maryland: Somerset County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.49 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 10.3 inches (Jan. 8, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 25,899     ALSO READ: Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest
33 / 51
19. Maine: Somerset County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.23 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 22.5 inches (Dec. 30, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 30 days     • County population: 51,363
34 / 51
18. Louisiana     No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years.     ALSO READ: The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Each State
35 / 51
17. Kentucky: Johnson County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.12 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.5 inches (Jan. 23, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 23,280
36 / 51
16. Kansas: Cheyenne County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.46 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Feb. 2, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days     • County population: 2,679     ALSO READ: Towns in Every State Where You May Not Get to the Hospital in Time
37 / 51
15. Iowa: Wright County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.24 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 29.0 inches (Jan. 17, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 5 days     • County population: 12,891
38 / 51
14. Indiana: LaPorte County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.33 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 19.1 inches (Jan. 5, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 36 days     • County population: 110,993     ALSO READ: Largest Industry in Each State
39 / 51
13. Illinois: Iroquois County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.17 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 7.3 inches (Dec. 25, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 15 days     • County population: 28,814
40 / 51
12. Idaho: Boundary County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.71 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 19.0 inches (Dec. 20, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 18 days     • County population: 11,141     ALSO READ: Least Fashionable Cities in America
41 / 51
11. Hawaii     No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years.
42 / 51
10. Georgia: Rabun County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.91 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Dec. 9, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 16,312     ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes
43 / 51
9. Florida     No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years.
44 / 51
8. Delaware: Sussex County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.09 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 10.0 inches (Jan. 4, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 8 days     • County population: 211,224     ALSO READ: Teams With the Most Hall of Famers
45 / 51
7. Connecticut: Windham County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.13 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.5 inches (Feb. 10, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 18 days     • County population: 117,078
46 / 51
6. Colorado: Bent County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.22 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 15.0 inches (Dec. 17, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days     • County population: 5,816     ALSO READ: Worst States for Women
47 / 51
5. California: Tulare County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.44 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 27.1 inches (Feb. 1, 2016)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 10 days     • County population: 455,769
48 / 51
4. Arkansas: Arkansas County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.08 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 5.5 inches (Jan. 13, 2018)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 20 days     • County population: 18,569     ALSO READ: Most Dangerous Countries for Women
49 / 51
3. Arizona: Coconino County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.56 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 18.7 inches (Feb. 28, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 11 days     • County population: 138,064
50 / 51
2. Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough     • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.10 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 20.0 inches (Jan. 31, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 23 days     • County population: 98,679     ALSO READ: 40 Places Young People Are Moving
51 / 51
1. Alabama: Marshall County     • Avg. winter snowfall: 0.79 inches     • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 1.8 inches (Dec. 9, 2017)     • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 2 days     • County population: 94,534
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com