An Oklahoma school principal is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly used a wooden paddle to spank two elementary school students, leaving the boys bruised.

Indianola Public Schools principal Gary Gunckel, 50, was charged Friday with felony child abuse after a disciplinary incident that occurred at school, according to a statement from the school district.

Paddling is legally permitted in Oklahoma schools, and one third of the schools in the state report using corporal punishment, according to a 2016 report published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine

A concerned parent contacted police after she observed bruising on her son's buttocks, the McAlester News-Capital reports. The mother had given Gunckel permission to swat her son after the boy was involved in an argument at school, but the mother felt the bruising was excessive, the paper reports.

Another parent who's child was involved in the argument reported similar injuries on her child, the paper reports.

The incident happened on Sept. 6 and involved children aged 10 and 11, according to the publication.

The school district's statement says Gunckel has been placed on administrative leave. Although the release does not disclose details of the incident, it says Gunckel "followed district policy."

Paddling is still legal in schools in at least 19 states that specifically allow corporal punishment or have no laws against it. The National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments details disciplinary laws and regulations by state. 

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY; The Associated Press.

